A young kiddo took a nap after school and he woke up thinking it was the next day. His family played along.

In a TikTok video by @eboleematabane, the young man can be seen preparing to go to school, thinking it's the next day. His family is also playing along, helping him find his school stuff as if it were in the morning, lol.

According to the TikTok user, the young man came back from school and took a nap instead of studying. He woke up thinking it was the next day and started preparing to head to school, lol.

Family pranks school kiddo

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over a million views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:

@Kgadikgolo ya Montsimana shared:

"It once happened to me....I wake up and prepared to go to school....I thought its still morning until its getting more darker...😥😥😥😀😀"

@♡ could relate:

"Sana I know this all too well 😂. I once did the same, but I slept in my uniform, so I woke up, washed my face & as I was approaching the door, my grandma asked "uyaphi sisi"? I knew then ba no mahn😅."

@Lesego wrote:

"After school nap is very dangerous."

@t.hato kunene💙 commented:

"Yoh, I'd cry for 40 days!😂😂😂."

@ꨄ said:

"If you’ve never done this you don’t know life 😭🤣."

Dad and mom pull funny joke on daughter

