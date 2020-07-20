Starlife Game of Love: cast (with images), full story, plot summary, teasers

Soapie lovers find the Game of Love on Starlife truly irresistible for its hooking storyline that features talented actors. The telenovela is among the most-watched Bollywood productions since premiering on our screens a couple of years ago. Interestingly, the Game of Love cast brings into life new stories packed with enough touching twists to inform you and keep you entertained all day long.

Starlife Game of Love. Photo: @ishqbaaz_.forever

Starlife Game of Love never gets any better without the creativity of its frontline cast members who explore the depths of evil within gardens of love. Many think that various actors in the Game of Love series are indeed evil away from the screens. Even better, the soapie goes beyond our ordinary lives to touch the bottoms of both love and evil in ways not experienced before.

Game of Love Starlife

Originally called Ishqbaaaz, the telenovela first went live on Starlife on August 27th, 2018. This family drama series has since released more than six hundred episodes, winning thousands of followers in the process.

Genre : Family drama

: Family drama Number of episodes: 758

758 Number of seasons: 2

2 Channel: Starlife

Starlife Original name: Ishqbaaaz

Game of Love plot summary

What happens in Game of Love? New followers can easily catch up with the soapie through the Game of Love teasers or plot summary. The Game of Love features the family of Oberoi, which finds itself in the middle of a crisis. Dadi is the father in this family and has two married sons, Tej and Shakti. Tev has three children, Omkara, Rudra, and Priyanka, with Jhanvi. On the other hand, Shakti marries Pinky, and the two have a son who is the eldest grandson, Shivaay.

Shivaay later grows to become a successful businessperson with respect. He does not believe in love but ends up agreeing to tie the knot with Tia Kapoor, just to settle the mounting pressure from his mom. However, he turns around and engages an orphan girl, Anika, with whom he falls in love and eventually marries.

The life of Shivaay takes a drastic change from the moment he meets Anika. Most importantly, his negative illusions about love drop off, as he grows more intimate with her. The colourful union between Shivaay and Anika turns out magical and is never without its challenges. The love story between Game of Love Shivaay and Anika becomes a stem highlight in the soapie amid the heights of happiness and difficulties.

Who killed Shivaay in Ishqbaaz? Omkara ends up killing Shivaay in Kattappa style. Does Anika die in Ishbaaz? Yes, she dies in a fateful bomb blast.

Starlife Game of Love full story. Photo: @starlife_gameoflove

Omkara becomes an artist and later a businessperson. Ishana wants him strongly for his money, but she does not get him because Rudra and Shivaay expose her. Omkara moves on and faces yet another betrayal in the hands of Riddhima. The heartbroken Omkara starts doubting the idea of love altogether. Even so, he finally settles down with the calm and shy Gauri. The two are not close at first, but fate leaves them happily in love.

The youngest, Rudra, is without ambition or goal in his life, mainly because of his partying lifestyle. Rudra unknowingly marries Saumya, but he does not love her as much as she does. As a result, Saumya leaves him out of frustration. Rudra meets Bhavya, a police officer, and the two fall in love. Sadly, the age difference gets on their way.

The shy and honest Priyanka marries Ranveer, who turns out with a bad character. She, however, restores him with her love and care. Saumya, Svetlana Kapoor, and Tia stand out as enemies to the Oberoi family, which is mainly the cause of the twists and turns in the film.

Game of Love full story

If you are new to the story and have probably gone through Game of Love teasers but do not seem to get a hold of what the show is about, you do not have to fuss because going through a little background of what the story is about will make you understand better. It will also reveal some of the few areas that you missed out.

Game of Love Indian series Starlife is a twisted story about a family called the Oberois. In the family, Davi is the father of two sons; Tev and Shakti. Tev marries a lady by the name Jhanvi, and they are blessed with three children: Rudra, Omkara, and Priyanka. Shakti, on the other hand, marries a lady by the name Pinky.

Shivaay and Anika

Shivaay grows up to become a well-respected man who has businesses that are thriving so well. He, however, does not take love seriously and tends to make himself not to believe in it. His mother, however, tries to convince him otherwise. She imposes so much pressure on him that he gives in to marrying a lady by the name Tia Kapoor. He, later on, marries another lady by the name Anika, who is an orphan. Being with her makes him change the illusion that he has about love. That helps him in growing closer to her. As a result, Shivaay and Anika end up to be the highlight of the Game of Love series as their union is faced with a lot of challenges.

Omkara's twisted love story

Omkara, Tev's oldest son, who is also Shivaay's cousin, is an artist who works hard to grow his life as a businessman too. His love life is a little twisted as he is blown away by the beauty of one lady: Ishana. Just when he reveals that he intends on solemnizing their union, he comes to learn that Ishana does not love him genuinely. Shivaay exposes Ishana's intention and the fact that she is with Omkara for his wealth. That does not go well with her, as Omkara throws her out of his life.

Omkara gets over Ishana, and in the course of his searching, he comes across another lady by the name Riddhima. Just like his previous love encounter, Riddhima throws him under the bus. The two consecutive occasions of failed relationships cause him to give up on love. He, later on, meets another lady: Gauri, whose intentions seem to be right. He does not like her at first but got attracted her later on. Unlike the other ladies that he has been with, Gauri turns out to be very calm and a little shy. He ends up marrying her.

Rudra's encounter being in love

Rudra, Tev's youngest son, who is also Shivaay's cousin, is not ambitious like his cousin and brother. He is more obsessed with partying most of the time. His lavish lifestyle makes him meet a lady by the name Saumya, who got obsessed with him. They end up getting married unknowingly. The marriage is, however, faced with a lot of mishaps as Rudra is unable to reciprocate the love that Saumya is showing him. As a result, they end up parting ways and Saumya relocates to another country.

After Saumya's departure, Rudra meets another lady, Bhavya, who works as a police officer. Their age difference is quite noticeable. They, however, manage to work things out even though they constantly face a couple of problems.

Priyanka's miseries

Tev's only daughter, Priyanka, has a character that is contrary to her brothers'. She is honest, shy, and very calm. She, however, falls in love and marries a man whose character is the complete contrast of how she is. She gets married to an officer by the name Ranveer, who is so mean to her. His character does not interfere with the love that Priyanka has for him. That compels him to change.

Hatred and constant rivalry

The family that was closely knit is, however, faced by a couple of challenges as they are in constant wrangles with the enemies that they made in their course. At one point, the enemies gang up and plot a revenge mission on the family. These enemies are Saumya; the lady that Rudra had married earlier, Tia Kapoor; the lady that Shivaay was supposed to have married, and Svletana Kapoor. The family members also get into constant fights among themselves, which causes constant encounters of trying to throw one another under the bus.

Game of Love cast real names: A-Z list with pictures

Watching Game of Love on Starlife is both entertaining and informative on the struggles of love. The highlight of the humour is the rivalry between the parties and the twisted love story between Anika and Shivaay. The way some of the characters pull their roles in the show might make you believe that they are displaying their real characters.

You might want to know more about your favourite Game of Love Starlife cast and their real names. This list provides the names of the cast, the roles that they play, and their relevance to Starlife Game of Love.The Game of Love drama actors are highly accomplished on the screens and beyond.

1. Nakuul Mehta as Shivaay Singh Oberoi

Starlife Game of Love cast member. Photo: @nakuulmehta

Mehta is talented and famous for his debut Star Plus's Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in which he featured as Aditya Kumar between 2012 and 2014. The award-winning Mehta stars in the Game of Love as Shivaay Oberoi Singh. More of his later works include:

India's Got Talent (2015)

Dil Boley Oberoi (2017)

The 37-year-old born in Udaipur, Rajastha, comes from the line of King Prithviraj Chauhan of Rajput Chauhan dynasty. He attended Mumbai University from where he graduated with Masters of Commerce. He is equally a talented dancer with skills in acting and choreographer.

In Game of Love, he is one of the protagonists. In the series, he is an accomplished businessman whose distinguishing character is his devotion to his family and business. Despite his success, Shivaay is a very arrogant man whose character is so unpleasant.

2. Leenesh Mattoo as Rudra Singh Oberoi

Starlife Game of Love cast member. Photo: @leenesh_mattoo

Leenesh recently won the Indian Telly Awards for his role as Rudra Oberoi Singh in Ishqbaaaz. Besides Ishqbaaaz, Leenesh is notorious for starring the part of Anuj Birla in Star Plus's Suhani Si Ek Ladki. He has also worked on other television programs, such as:

Suhani Si Ek Ladki (2014-2016)

Dil Boley Oberoi (2017)

Bhalla Calling Bhalla (2020)

The actor was born on November 13th, 1992, to the family of Lalit Mattoo (father) and Rajni Mattoo (mother). The 27-year-old became active in the showbiz industry starting 2014 and has never looked back. Overall, his comic and flirty character seems to impress most women.

Unlike most members of the family, Rudra is obsessed with living life and making his way into any girl's heart because of his looks and charm. In most of the times, he finds himself in trouble that only his brothers help him out.

3. Kunal Jaisingh as Omkara Oberoi Singh

Starlife Game of Love cast member. Photo: @kunaljaisingh

Omkara Oberoi Singh is a blunt but loving brother in the Game of Love series. He has won several awards, including the Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in Supporting Role in Ishqbaaaz. He is a Bollywood actor best known for starring in multiple television series, such as:

Yeh Hai Aashiqui (2013)

Dil Boley Oberoi (2017)

Kunal is 30 years old and is married to Bharati Kumar. The two celebrities met at The Buddy Project, dated for five years, engaged in March 2018, and married in December of the same year.

Kunal Jaisingh, who plays the role of Omkara Oberoi Singh, is one of Tev's sons. He is compassionate about his brothers and does everything within his capacity to benefit them. He is, however, very blunt when pushed to the wall.

4. Surbhi Chadna as Anika Shivaay Oberoi

Starlife Game of Love cast member. Photo: @officialsurbhic

Who is Anika in Game of Love? Surbhi has won several awards for starring as Anika Shivaay Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz, among them the 2019 Indian Telly Awards. Some of her notable works include:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (2009)

Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi (2013)

Qubool Hai (2014-2015)

Aahat (2015)

Dil Boley Oberoi (2017), and lately Sanjivani

The award-winning Indian television queen was born on September 11th, 1989. She attended the Atharva Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai from where she qualified with an MBA. Surbhi would later enter the showbiz industry in 2014.

Anika is a calm young lady who is married to Shivaay even though Shivaay is arrogant, and she is not happily married to him. Shivaay despises her even though she does not give up on him. She is also an orphan who, later on, finds her family.

5. Reyhna Malhotra as Svetlana Kapoor

Starlife Game of Love cast member. Photo: @slidey_boy

Reyhna has starred in popular television shows such as Ichhapyaari Naagin, Dil Boley Oberoi, and most recently Kumkum Bhagya. Reyhna has been doing well on the screen for the past six years. She is famous for her roles in:

Jamai Raja (2014-2016)

Gulmohar Grand (2015)

D4 - Get Up and Dance (2016)

Reyhna is both a model and an actor. She has been working with television shows and Hindi films since her rising in 2014. Now, Svetlana Kapoor's undying quest for revenge on the Oberoi family in Ishqbaaaz brings out the best of her talent.

Reyhna Malhotra, who features as Svetlana Kapoor, is one of the people who are enemies with the Oberoi family. She looks forward to revenge on the family.

6. Shrenu Parikh as Gauri Omkara Singh

Starlife Game of Love cast member. Photo: @shrenuparikhofficial

The actress is a television sweetheart best known for appearing in lead shows, such as Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna (Janhvi Mittal), Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?... Ek Baar Phir (Aastha Agnihotri), and Ishqbaaaz (Gauri Omkara Singh). She has previously appeared in films such as:

Lamboo Rastoo (2018)

Thodi Thodi Si Manmaaniyan (2017)

The actor is sister to Shubham. She schooled in Navrachna Vidyani Vidyalaya, Vadodara, and managed to become Miss University by 2007. A year later, she participated in Miss Vadodara competitions and emerged the second runners up.

Shrenu Parikh, who plays the role of Gauri Omkara Oberoi, is the wife of Gauri. Unlike most people in the show, she is very shy.

7. Mansi Srivastava as Bhavya Rudra Oberoi

Starlife Game of Love cast member. Photo: @dearmansi

She is a well-known Indian actor now at the heights of her career. Mansi has been appearing on television since 2012 and is now famous for Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se (Shivani Rana), Sasural Simar Ka (Prerna), and Ishqbaaaz. Besides, she is an iconic actor in:

Dreamz: The Movie (2013)

Love by Chance (2019)

Laal Ishq (2018)

The 29-year-old actor is daughter to Amulya Kumar from Chandigarh in India. She is a typical character that can blend in almost any show.

Mansi Srivastava, who features as Bhavya Rudra Oberoi, is the wife of Rudra. She got married to him after his encounter with Saumya.

8. Mahesh Thakur as Tej Sigh Oberoi

Starlife Game of Love cast member. Photo: @official_mahesh_thakur

Mahesh Thakur, who pulls the role of Tej Singh Oberoi, is the father of Omkara, Rudra, and Priyanka in Game of Love. He is an Indian actor with years of experience in the film and television industry. He is famous for his appearances in:

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Blue Mountains (2017)

Let There Be Victory (2014)

Mahesh is now 50 years old. The actor comes from Bombay, Maharashtra in India.

9. Niti Taylor as Mannat Singh Oberoi

Starlife Game of Love cast member. Photo: @nititaylor

Mannat is wife to Shivaansh in the Game of Love series. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan from 2014/15 is among Niti's best-known appearances on television. Her other roles include:

Ghulaam (2017)

Laal Ishq (2018)

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3 (2018)

Khatra Khatra Khatra (2019)

Game of Love recurring cast

Apart from the main cast, the series turns and twists are made possible by the supporting cast

Manasi Salvi - Ketaki Rana

Aashish Kaul - Mr Chabra

Anandi Tripathi - Mrs Chabra

Ish Thakkar - Dev Chabra

Rahul Dev - Kaali Thakur

Anjali Mukhi - Nayantara

Additi Gupta - Ragini Malhotra

Vrushika Mehta - Ishan

Krissann Barretto - Romi

Navina Bole - Tia Kapoor

Navnindra Behl - Kalyani

Nitika Anand - Pinky Sehgal

Malhar Pandya - Jai Kothari

Dishi Duggal - Aruna Sehgal

Naman Mukul - Mr Khanna

Surbhi Jyoti - Mallika Choudhary

Shaleen Malhotra - Vikram Rana

Anisha Hinduja - Shobana Kapoor

Saurabh Kushwaha - Dushyant/Robin

Hiten Meghrajani - Reyaan Chabra

Sheeba Chaddha - Inspector Maadhuri

Amrapali Gupta - Kamini Khurana

Mahesh Thakur - Tej Singh Oberoi

Vividha Kirti - Komal Singh Oberoi

Nehalaxmi Iyer - Saumya Kapoor

Subha Rajput - Priyanka Singh Oberoi

Nikitin Dheer - Dr Veer Singh Oberoi

Mrinal Deshraj - Jhanvi Singh Oberoi

Vishavpreet Kaur - Roop Singh Oberoi

Siraj Mustafa Khan - Shakti Singh Oberoi

Rishika Mihani - Monali Pratap Chauhan

Avinash Mishra - Abhay Singh Oberoi

Sushmita Mukherjee - Dolly Singh Oberoi

Aryan Prajapati - Young Sahil Chaturvedi

Ayush Anand - Ranveer Singh Randhawa

Naved Aslam - Vikram Pradeep Rana

Karan Khanna - Daksh Khurana

Ankit Raaj - Samarjeet Malhotra

Danish Pandor - Vikram Thapar

Nitin Bhatia - Nandi "Muthu Swami Iyer

Pratibha Tiwari - Tanya Abhay Singh Oberoi

Neelam Panchal - Sahil's Mother

Zain Imam - Mohit Malhotra

Mandana Karimi - Nancy Malhotra

Ishani Sharma - Pooja

Prakhar Toshniwal - Viraj

Kiran Janjani - Abhimanyu Raheja

Srishty Rode - Fiza Khan

Ankit Siwach - Farhan Khan

Veena Mehta - Kalyani's elder sister

Abhishek Tewari - Nikhil: Anika's ex-fiancée

Manjiri Pupala - ACP Aditi Deshmukh

Sharain Khanduja - Radhika Singh Oberoi

Abhishek Singh Pathania - Dhruv Singh Oberoi

Saransh Verma - Avi, Shivaansh's manager

Supriya Pilgaonkar - Inspector Nandini Dixit

Anup Ingale - Junior Khanna

Pal John - Shivani Singh Oberoi

Manisha Singh Chauhan - Asiya

Amar Upadhyay - Adult Sahil Trived

Image: instagram.com, @ishqbaaz_.forever

Game of Love teasers

Game of Love, originally known as Ishqbaaaz, is an entertaining television show on Starlife. It is interesting how the show brings into life a touching story of the Oberoi family through comic and dramatic characters. If you want to know the latest details on the show, you can read The Game of Love teasers.

This Game of Love cast are the faces that have been gracing the screen on the amazing Game of Love series. You do not want to miss out on a single episode of the show as the drama gets juicier. Make sure you catch the full episodes on Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 21:00, 21h30, 22:00, and 22:30 to find out the finer details of what transpires in the soapie.

According to these latest teasers reported by Briefly.co.za, the three Kapoor sisters and their mother are focused on destroying the Oberoi's. This is because they believe that the Obreois caused Mr. Kapoor's death.

The three Kapoor daughters (Tia, Romi, and Svetlana) plan to deceive the Oberoi sons (Shivaay, Omkara, and Rudra) into marrying them. This way, they will be in charge of the Oberoi family properties and work from the inside to avenge their father's death.

