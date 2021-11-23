The rand has reached its weakest point of the year as it traded for R15.88 to the dollar this morning

This follows the nomination of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell by President Joe Biden, which begins Powell's second term in the post

South Africa's economy is affected by international factors, which is why when the dollar strengthens, the rand weakens

JOHANNESBURG - Earlier today (23 November, 2021) the rand traded at its weakest price for 2021, R15.88 to the dollar. This exchange rate, which was recorded at 8:20am this morning, was 0.19% weaker than when it previously closed.

This is due to the dollar strengthening and US interest rates rising after President Biden nominated Jerome Powell as the chair of the Federal Reserve for a second term.

According to BusinessTech, analysts have been predicting that US interest rates will rise in 2022 and today's events have shown that to be true.

President Biden nominating Jerome Powell for his second term as Federal Reserve Chair has affected the rand/dollar exchange rate. Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images and JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Why the rand weakened

The Reserve Bank raised interest rates by 0.25% last week, which had a ripple effect on the rand's exchange rate. SABC News reports that the weakening of the Turkish lira caused the rand to weaken in sympathy.

Economies in developing countries are contingent on first-world countries' economic situations. This is why the more the US dollar strengthens, the weaker the rand becomes.

Annabel Bishop, the chief economist for Investec, said that international factors influenced the weakening of the rand because the world has a negative sentiment towards developing countries' economies.

Reactions to weak Rand

@AmieLudeep asked:

"I bet it's President Zuma's fault, isn't it?"

@TheJu15295386 said:

"The main function of the Reserve Bank is to protect the currency. Which one, the rand? No. It weakens daily in front of their eyes, they do nothing."

@Sailor19592 believes:

"At least it fluctuates. Nationalise the Reserve Bank and watch the rand plummet forever."

