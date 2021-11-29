51% of South African Airways will be sold to Takatso by early next year, says Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan

Although South Africa has recently received travel bans from many western countries, Gordhan does not believe it will affect the price of the sale

Gordhan stated that South African will receive more information on the Omicron variant by next week

Pravin Gordhan, the Minister for Public Enterprise, has announced that South African Airways (SAA)'s 51% stake sale to private investors should be concluded by early next year.

The majority stake will be sole to Takatso, which is comprised of Global Aviation and Harith. After the necessary legal and regulatory steps have been taken, the sale will be concluded.

The price should not be swayed by travel bans following the discovery of the Omicron variant. Gordhan hopes that these bans will soon be rescinded following ongoing discussions between the South African government and different countries' leaders, Bloomberg reports.

Pravin Gordhan has announced that a 51% stake in SAA will be sold by early next year. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The impact of Covid-19 on the economy and what to expect

Gordhan claims that information regarding the nature and behaviour of the Omicron variant will be communicated next week.

"Those are matters that over the next few days government will apply its mind to. We have learned a few lessons from the first few waves, so to speak. The balance between lives and livelihoods needs to be carefully managed," Gordhan said.

According to News24, Gordhan also stated his support for Andre de Ruyter, the CEO of Eskom, amidst public calls for his resignation from the power utility due to load shedding, poor maintenance, and corruption.

