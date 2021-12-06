Labat Africa Group will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following Germany's coalition government announcing they want to legalise cannabis

The group have secured R300 million in funding from GR Global Ventures, which they will receive over the next three years

Labat plan to use the funding to expand their operations and recover losses incurred due to the Covid-19 pandemic

FRANKFURT - Labat Africa Group, is an investment holding company that focuses on cannabis healthcare. The group has been listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) since 1996 and will now also be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).

Germany's newly formed coalition government announced that they plan on working towards legalising cannabis for both recreational and medicinal purposes. This prompted Labat to list on the FSE.

“The FSE listing will allow us to accelerate our cannabis goals in the European market, particularly now with robust negotiations currently underway in the growing cannabis economy of the European economic powerhouse, Germany," Labat said.

Labat Africa Group has listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

More funding for Labat and consequences of stock exchange listing

According to BusinessTech, GR Global Ventures (GRGV), an LLC based in California, has committed to investing R300 million in Labat over the next three years and Labat, in turn, has agreed to give them shares.

Following the news of GRGV's investment commitment, Labat's share price rose by 4.17%. The investment will give Labat a chance to recover money lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic creating challenges for the group's capital raising process, IOL reports.

Labat Africa Group's chief executive, Brian Van Rooyen, said that they are grateful for the investment and plan to use the funds to expand its growth, manufacturing and clinical trials.

Reactions to Labat Africa listing on FSE and securing funds

@DeonTrytsman believes:

"Just keep the majority share in local hands."

@Skuilnaam7 said:

"The government is helping these companies get a monopoly while adding so much red tape that makes it nearly impossible for average South Africans to competing in the market."

@JeSuisBahati asked:

"First they listed on the FSE, now they have American investors. What's the third domino?"

@wa_Khazamula shared:

"I was expecting black emerging farmers to hit the JSE, after they're the ones who suffered police brutality and wrongful arrest, not to mention public humiliation for the love of cannabis."

@MotTshepo said:

"America monopolizing everything."

