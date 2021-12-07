Statistics South Africa has announced that South Africa's GDP shrunk by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

The four years of steady economic growth South Africa experienced before the covid-19 pandemic has been erased

Manufacturing, agriculture and trade saw the greatest losses in the third quarter, particularly in their production ability

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has announced that the South African economy shrunk by 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

In total, South Africa's economy has shrunk to 3.1% less than where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

According to eNCA, South Africa experienced four years of economic growth before the start of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a marked effect on the South African economy. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details of South Africa's economic decline

The three industries which experienced the largest production decline in South Africa are manufacturing, agriculture and trade.

Stats SA reported that the looting and protests in July 2021 paired with the general effects of the Covid-19 pandemic as a whole caused the country's GDP to shrink in the third quarter.

South Africa's GDP is currently similar to where it was in 2016, meaning that years of economic progress has been destroyed.

South Africa reacts to news of an economic decline

@BuddyWells1 asked:

"Will South Africans continue to believe in austerity and tight monetary policy no matter how bad things get?"

@duli_boehelo said:

"Anticipating whether we'll see growth in the final quarter of the financial year. SA will enter its third recession of Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency if GDP falls again. #economy."

@Cheetahplains remarked:

"July chaos "revolutionaries" should be happy."

@pakesdikgetsi believes:

"There will be no consequences for the Ministers in the Economic Cluster. No accountability for poor performance."

@CKkwena_2010 said:

"3rd wave lockdown that lasted the longest is the major cause."

Source: Briefly.co.za