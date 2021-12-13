Shoprite Checkers and logistics company RTT have proposed a new joint e-commerce venture that will include Sixty60

The deal will see Shoprite Checkers receiving a 50% stake in Sixty60, which is facilitated by the RTT Group

This idea was created as a response to the increased demand for efficient and exciting e-commerce platforms

JOHANNESBURG - RTT Group, a logistics company, has partnered with Shoprite Checkers to form a joint venture. The venture will be an online delivery business, which Shoprite Checkers is set to have a 50% stake in.

Shoprite Checkers' current delivery service, Sixty60, is facilitated by RTT. Sixty60 will now be a part of the new venture, as it will remain the delivery service for Shoprite Checkers.

Pieter Engelbrecht, the CEO of the Shoprite Group, said that Shoprite Checkers has taken their digital strategy into account while creating the joint venture and are committed to providing for their customers' needs, News24 reports.

Sixty60 will become a part of a joint venture by RTT Group and Shoprite Checkers. Image: Twitter/ @MaanoMadima

Source: Twitter

Shoprite Checkers and RTT's plans for the joint venture

The joint venture requires the approval of the Competition Commission, but Shoprite Checkers is hopeful that the deal will be complete by June 2022.

According to Reuters, South Africa's e-commerce sector has boomed in the last year due to people avoiding possible Covid-19 exposure by doing as much as possible from home, including their shopping.

The influx of e-commerce customers has been accompanied by an increase in demands from the client base regarding delivery wait times, the accuracy of items delivered and the selection of products available.

Reactions to Shoprite Checkers and RTT's joint venture proposal

@Gudeka believes:

"Own the value chain. Control quality of service to your clients."

@RamiGlobal said:

"At this point, Shoprite Group are the Thanos of business. Their digital business is doing phenomenal work."

@Nqobile_D shared:

"Adapt or die. I’ve always said those who don’t invest in or are in control of the last mile delivery aspect of their online businesses will struggle to fulfil orders timely at a time when on-demand online shopping is highly favoured by shoppers. I hate waiting."

@_mbavhalelo said:

"Checkers is going for everything aggressive, leave some breadcrumbs for other retailers would you."

Source: Briefly.co.za