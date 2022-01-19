Clover workers marked their ninth week of striking against mass retrenchment at the dairy company by marching through the CBD of Johannesburg

During the march, the employees went into grocery stores and removed Clover products from shelves and fridge

Ebrahim Patel has started an investigation into the retrenchment at Milco SA, which recently purchased Clover

JOHANNESBURG - Yesterday (18 January), Clover workers marked their ninth week of striking against mass retrenchment at the dairy company by marching through the CBD of Johannesburg and encouraging South Africans not to buy Clover products.

The workers mainly belong to one of two unions, namely the General Industrial Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) and the Food and Allied Workers’ Union (FAWU). During the march, the employees went into grocery stores and removed Clover products from shelves and fridges.

According to eNCA, Ebrahim Patel, the Minister of Trade and Industry, has started an investigation into the retrenchment at Milco SA, which recently purchased Clover. There is a high probability that the retrenchments contravene the purchase agreement.

Clover workers continue to protest against mass retrenchment by holding company Milco SA. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The striking workers' demands

Martin Ledwaba, the shop steward for GIWUSA, said that the workers do not want Clover to receive any sales of their products until job security has been offered and outstanding bonuses have been paid.

Fin24 reports that Clover employees were promised a bonus that would be the same amount as their regular salary, but they only received a fraction of the agreed amount. Due to restructuring efforts Clover has decided to shorten working hours, but make work on public holidays and Sundays compulsory.

This has added fuel to the protestor's fire, because they do not feel the new terms of work are fair to them, especially in light of the 20% salary decrease which was added to the restructuring policy. Trade unions have vowed to pursue legal action against Clover for these reasons.

South Africans react to Clover employees' strike

@AksumOf said:

"Workers unite!"

@pholoho_Mpiti stated:

@NiekerkSteve asked:

"No wonder SAs' unemployment rate is the highest in the world. Who needs employees like these?"

@DrMitchZA shared:

"In the midst of hunger and unemployment like this. A pandemic. Employers are exploiting employees."

@rinmor remarked:

"Time for Clover to do some firing."

@mayoyoSM said:

