A go-getter babe from Canada has taken to social media to celebrate landing a new accounting job at KPMG, which she’ll start in January 2023

The young lady is currently a finance student at Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University and thanked God for her booming career moves

Social media users were super excited for the young lady, who is already making big career moves even before she officially graduates

A determined young woman from Canada has taken to LinkedIn to share her excitement about bagging an accounting gig at KPMG, which is a multinational company.

The young lady is currently an accounting and finance student at Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University in Toronto, set to graduate in 2024, and is already making big career moves.

Airuoyuwa Abigail Iserhienrhien was super stoked to land a job at KPMG before her official graduation in 2024. Image: Airuoyuwa Abigail Iserhienrhien/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

In her post, Airuoyuwa Abigail Iserhienrhien expressed her delight at the new, exciting appointment.

“This year has been full of achievements. I’m excited to announce that I have accepted an offer from KPMG Canada. I’ll be joining the firm as an Audit Co-op Staff Accountant in January 2023,” she said.

The young babe then thanked God, her peers and mentors for always guiding and encouraging her.

“I want to thank God for giving me the confidence, wisdom and knowledge to achieve my goals every year. I also want to thank the fantastic staff at Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University for their continuous encouragement,” she said.

Airuoyuwa further noted that she is super stoked to start her new job in January and added:

“Also, thank you to KPMG’s staff, especially for a beautiful and welcoming recruitment process. My friends and family are just AMAZING, and I don’t know what I’ll do without you. Now, can January come already?”

Netizens wowed by young goal-achiever’s determination

Emmanuel Ugo Ngwaba said:

“Congratulations and good luck with your next challenge.”

HEDWIG EZEWUIRO added:

“Congratulations dear. The sky is just the starting point for you.”

Adefowoju Samsideen wrote:

“Congratulations dear, more wins by His grace.”

