Ankole cattle in South Africa are far more expensive than anywhere else because of the strict conditions to breed them

The Ankole Cattle Breeders’ Society of South Africa bagged over R21 million in their recent auction

The huge-horned animals could possibly be used for lobola negotiations in the future, since owning them can bring one high status

LIMPOPO - Ankole cattle are majestic, white-horned beauties that took the spotlight in South Africa following the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

These prized animals can sell for sky-high prices, and the Ankole Cattle Breeders’ Society of South Africa bagged over R21 million in their recent sales. The president was the first to introduce Ankole genetics to the country in 2004. They are distinctive due to their majestically large horns.

Ankole cattle are prized possessions in South Africa. Image: DeAgostini/Getty Images

The prices of cattle found in Uganda and South Africa are vastly different. The Ankole Society of South Africa President Jacques Malan said the Ankole cattle found in South Africa are far superior due to the strict processes surrounding their quarantine.

Speaking to IOL, Malan said the process of bringing the cattle into South Africa could run into the millions. He said the cattle found in South Africa are second to none. Malan said there are fewer than 800 Ankole cattle in the country.

He said the Ankole cattle could possibly be used for lobola negotiations, since owning them brings one high status. Livestock photographer and owner of a number of Ankole, Daniel Naude, told Farmer’s Weekly that the cattle are purchased for their “wow factor” and lobola. However, he believes that the price may fluctuate as Ankole cattle become more popular.

SA unimpressed with Ankole

Social media users believe there is nothing fascinating about the cattle and remain focused on the allegations surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa:

Heenen Nitro said:

“Money laundering at its best, welcome to Phala Phala.”

Sithembiso Mdala commented:

“I like this cow business, it reminds me of my good old days, around 1805, that was my life, until someone stole all my cows, thanks to my President, and we never thaught of giving banks our money.”

Sakhile Sakman Mqoma posted:

“So, you can buy an Ankole for R15 000 in Zimbabwe 20km from Limpompo, but you rather buy it in Limpopo for R4 million. I don’t know about you but to me, it doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.”

Nhlanhla Mbuyazi wrote:

“These cows are just criminal currency, same as the useless paintings sold for millions, nothing more.”

Edward Nemutamvuni added:

“Go and buy them where they are cheaper. Do these people know how difficult it is to have an Ankole in South Africa?”

Phala Phala auction: Ankole heifer auctioned off for R1.65 million, Ramaphosa’s bull only sells for R650k

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was the scene of a high-stakes auction where millions of rands changed hands as 16 breeders sold semen, embryos and cattle. The president sold a bull for R650 000, which sounds like a lot. However, another bull named Culumus was sold for a whopping R1.65 million.

The auction was closed to the media and over 60 lots were auctioned. Not all of them were Ankole cattle, according to EWN. Ramaphosa was one of 16 breeders at the auction where R20 million changed hands. Another bull called Dollar sold for R1 million, according to the auction house Veewinkel.

