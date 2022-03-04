An appreciative man recounts how in merely nine months, he went from being at the lowest point in his life to becoming the group head of a big company

Proving that life can turn on a dime, he posted on Twitter about how things completely changed, resulting in him relocating and starting afresh

Tweeps who were inspired by his story wished the fortunate man well in his new job, sharing words of encouragement

A man named Lionel Adendorf wowed Twitter with his inspirational story of how he went from having nothing to taking up a leading position at a big company - a monumental leap forward in life.

He expressed disbelief at what he managed to achieve in nine months with the words:

“I’m still in awe of what God can do.”

Something that many Tweeps resonated with.

The newly-hired Lionel, who went from having nothing to becoming the group head of a JSE-listed company, leaving SA in awe. Image: @LionelAdendorf/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter peeps were left inspired by Lionel’s story and expressed elation over his success. Some applauded him for the achievement, while others shared their miraculous experiences too.

In awe of Lionel’s success, @Bongani20994708 said:

“Congratulations bro. This is inspiring.”

At a loss for words, @_OupaM shared the following GIF:

Expressing her gratitude to Lionel for his account, @MarcelleGordon said:

“Thank you for sharing so honestly. Congrats and all the best!”

Amazed by Lionel’s achievement, @BriMatjuda exclaimed:

Source: Briefly News