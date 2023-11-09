The eThekwini Municipality is launching a pilot programme for local farmers to cultivate hemp and weed seeds, aiming to unlock opportunities and jobs for AgriSMMEs

This initiative is in line with the municipality's 10-year Agri-Business Masterplan, which adds weed as the fifth commodity

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda anticipates that the programme will help pilot and develop the hemp sector, aligning with evolving South African legislation

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Leveraging her experience in SA governmental reporting at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo from Durban, South Africa contributes valuable insights to current affairs discussions at Briefly News.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality has invited local farmers or cultivators for a pilot hemp and weed trial programme aimed at guiding the city to unlock opportunities and jobs for agri-small, medium and micro enterprises (AgriSMME) trading in these commodities.

The EThekwini Municipality is introducing a hemp and weed seed pilot programme for local farmers. Images: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a statement sent by the city, it said, the programme is part of the municipality's 10-year Agri-Business Masterplan, which includes weed as the fifth commodity for the development of the sector. Other commodities are sheep, pig, vegetable and poultry farming.

Municipality commercialises hemp and weed farming

EThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said this process will enable the municipality to pilot and develop the hemp and weed sector towards full commercialisation. Kaunda said this would be in alignment with the evolving South African Legislation.

"The eThekwini Agribusiness Masterplan has identified weed as one of the key commodities that must be supported and developed to promote the local economy and job creation. The Agribusiness Masterplan aims to attract investment of R1 billion over a 10-year period to unlock economic value worth R10 billion and create 10 000 new jobs," said Kaunda.

Kaunda said that during the trial period, strains that have done well in specific areas will be identified, improved and crossed.

"The intention is to run trials for four to six cycles to document learning and acclimatise the seed into the local environment. The focus will be on indigenous land-raised strains and exotic strains which can be indigenised into the local environment and grown under a controlled environment," he said.

23-Tear-old trailblazer in farming

In a previous report by Briefly News, a 23-year-old farmer, Mfundo Mahlangu, inspired many South Africans online when he took to social media to share his journey and passion for agriculture.

The Mpumalanga resident and the founder of Ubuhle Bendalo Agricultural Farming began farming from his backyard back in 2018, growing Swiss chard spinach and onions. By 2020, he got a plot of land where he started growing even more vegetables.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News