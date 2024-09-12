Rising cocoa costs will likely lead to a price hike for South African chocolate lovers

Ghana is the world’s second-biggest cocoa grower in the world; therefore, its production has a direct influence on the price of chocolate

The Ghanaian government have announced the increase of the 2024/25 cocoa crop season in an attempt to stop smuggling

Chocolate Lovers: 45% Increase in Cocoa Prices from Ghana. Image: Aaron Amat/Anna Blazhuk/ Chang (Getty Images)

Source: Original

We can expect a rise in chocolate prices. To prevent a sudden surge in demand, we expect a gradual increase. South Africans have already been expressing concerns about rising food prices.

Chocolate is the largest byproduct of cocoa.

Previous chocolate price increases

In February 2024, it was reported that the average price for a slab of chocolate (80g) was R22.48. This was a 17% increase from the previous year. Because of these increases, consumers have had to adapt their grocery spending.

There is also the factor of a global supply shortage of cocoa to take into account. If there is an investment in the sector, it will allow the farmers to reinvest in their farms and potentially yield more cocoa.

Other African producers of cocoa

Fellow African producers, the Ivory Coast has also seen a 28% decrease year-on-year.

Chocoholics respond online to price increase

Shawn Govinder has a plan:

"We need to grow our own cocoa."

Joe Mohale asks what plant produces cocoa:

"What kind of tree produces cocoa? I want to start growing it on my farm."

Warren Meintjes’s comical response:

"It's fine we will drink beer in the morning now."

Themba Mofokeng thinks South Africa can come to the rescue:

"If every home in SA can plant cocoa trees, we would be able to supply to the market."

Samuel Amanor talks about the world cocoa market:

"Ghana and Ivory Coast control global chocolate prices, not just in SA."

