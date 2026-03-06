Cape Town’s Coastal Park landfill is turning waste gas into electricity, powering homes in the region and cutting harmful emissions

The landfill collects methane from organic waste and burns it safely to generate energy, reducing greenhouse gas impact

A portion of the electricity feeds the city grid while the rest powers landfill operations, supporting thousands of households

From managing harmful methane to generating 1.3GWh monthly, Coastal Park’s project shows how innovation can turn waste into a valuable resource. It’s not just about energy, it’s about protecting the environment, reducing carbon emissions, and creating cleaner communities. Cape Town is leading by example, proving that landfills can be part of the solution rather than just a problem.

The plant, fueled by methane from decomposing waste, generated enough electricity for over 4,000 households. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Cape Town is transforming one of its largest landfills into a powerhouse, producing electricity for thousands of homes, according to My Broadband. The Coastal Park landfill near Muizenberg runs a R93-million waste-to-energy project that generates 1.3 gigawatt-hours of electricity per month. The operation started in November 2025 and captures methane gas, a major contributor to global warming, released from decomposing organic waste.

The landfill uses 49 vertical wells, each 30 metres deep, along with horizontal trenches, to collect methane. The gas is channelled through a main collector pipe to an extraction and flaring plant, where it’s treated to remove impurities before being burned in engines. This process produces carbon dioxide and water vapour while preventing excess hydrocarbons from escaping, making it safer for the environment than letting methane vent naturally.

Converting landfill methane into clean energy

A significant portion of the electricity generated, about 1.2 million kWh, is fed into the city’s grid, enough to power more than 4,000 households. The remainder is used to run landfill operations. By converting waste into energy, the project reduces reliance on Eskom, prevents solid waste from accumulating, and helps avoid disease and air contamination in nearby communities. Along the process, the gas is first treated to remove condensate. It is then passed through a heat exchanger, where chilled water from a 110kW chiller provides cooling at 7°C, allowing additional condensate to be extracted.

The City of Cape Town has already earned R36 million in carbon credits from reduced gas emissions and plans to invest an additional R82 million to expand the project. Cape Town is not alone in this approach; other cities, like eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal, have successfully leveraged waste-to-electricity plants for years. Coastal Park’s initiative is a clear example of how innovation in waste management can deliver energy, environmental benefits, and community protection all at once.

Oliver Stotko, an environmental engineer, checked in with contractor Aaron Khethisi at the Coastal Park landfill site. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

