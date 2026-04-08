​A UK content creator visited Klein Goederust Wine Farm in Franschhoek and gave the whole world a rare and powerful look inside

Paul Siguqa grew up on a wine farm as a labourer's son and spent 15 dedicated years saving money to buy his own land

Klein Goederust made history twice when it opened the first Black-owned wine cellar in all of South Africa in December 2025

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South Africa has over 500 wine farms. A UK content creator just gave the world a front-row seat to the one that changed history.

The inside of one of the buildings on the farm. Images: @rosey.gold

Source: TikTok

British TikToker Rosey Gold gave her followers an up-close look at Klein Goederust Wine Farm in Franschhoek, Western Cape. The clip was posted on 1 February 2026 and quickly got people talking. The farm is owned by businessman Paul Siguqa and his wife, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa. They made history in 2019 as the first 100% Black-owned wine farm in the Franschhoek Valley.

Out of more than 500 wine farms across South Africa, fewer than 10 are Black-owned. Klein Goederust is the one that broke the mould in the country’s most exclusive wine corridor.

From farm worker’s son to farm owner

Siguqa grew up on Backsberg wine farm in Franschhoek as the son of a Cape Winelands farm labourer. His mother, Nomaroma, made a promise that she would be the last in the family to work the land. She pushed her children toward education and away from a life defined by farm labour. Siguqa took that seriously and sold fruit as a teenager to save money for university.

He studied at Stellenbosch Business School and built a career in media and communications. He even started his own communications company along the way. But the Franschhoek Valley never once left the back of his mind. For 15 years, he saved every cent he possibly could. In 2019, that long-held dream finally became a signed deed.

A broken farm with serious potential

The 10-hectare property had been sitting on the market for eight full years with no buyers. He bought it entirely with his own funds. He restored the buildings, replanted the vines, and built a boutique winery and hospitality destination.

The farm’s historic cellar was built in 1905 and now houses an impressive range of wines. The flagship is the Nomaroma MCC sparkling wine, named lovingly after his mother.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the sighting of the wine farm

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@MamaT commented:

“We need to start supporting these businesses exclusively.”

@waynedean wrote:

“How about this, they make a good product, with good service, and they get good reviews, so we visit their establishment. How about we leave skin colour out of it for once?”

@SassaGrant🇿🇦🇿🇦s said:

“The fact that it's the first black-owned wine farm since 2019 is an absolute crime. 😭”

@Steel Dhlamini commented:

“I was actually there recently with a friend for wine tasting. We had the privilege of meeting the owner, Mr Paul Siguqa, such a humble and kind man. He came to our table, welcomed us, and even took a picture with us. Beautiful experience all round. 💯👌🏾”

@BeautyBee said:

“We need more and more black-owned businesses in the Western Cape. Gauteng is doing well. We need to do the Western Cape now. Guys, please open businesses (gyms, spas, bakeries), we will support.”

A painting on the wall inside one of the buildings. Image: @rosey.gold

Source: TikTok

More articles about wine farms

Bloemendal Wine Estate in Durbanville was established in 1702 and has been producing award-winning wines for over three centuries in the Cape Winelands.

South African farm workers increasingly migrate to the US under the H-2A visa programme for agricultural jobs.

Solidaridad emphasises that initiatives like SEF offer lasting solutions to unemployment by equipping participants with skills in sustainable agriculture.

Source: Briefly News