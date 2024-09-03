Both petrol grades will drop by 92 cents per litre, the fourth month in a row

Two grades of diesel will also decrease by between 79 cents and R1,50 per litre

Motorists weren't that enthused at the decrease in fuel prices as they commented on social media

JOHANNESBURG - A stable global oil price and a stronger Rand versus the dollar will significantly decrease petrol and diesel prices.

The fuel prices will drop at midnight. This will be the lowest fuel price since January, motorists react.

What led to these decreases?

Increase in production by major oil-producing countries There was a lower demand in certain areas Anticipated interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve Brent Crude oil decreased from $83.55 to $78.54 per barrel

This makes it the fourth time in a row that we have price cuts at the pumps.

Fuel Change (decrease) Inland Coastal Petrol 93 92 cents per litre R21.79 R21.00 Petrol 95 92 cents per litre R22.19 R21.40 Diesel 0,05% 79 cents per litre R19.59 R18.80 Diesel 0.005% 105 cents per litre R19.69 R18.93 Paraffin 103 cents per litre R13.77 R12.77 LPGAS 10 cents per kg R35.85 R32.89

A week ago the Central Energy Fund predicted a R1 price decrease.

Motorists respond without much excitement and joy

@KopanoTmt

"Why are taxi and bus prices not going down?"

asks why transport isn't going down in price:

@xNgubo thinks the GNU are behind this:

"I wonder who will celebrate such, we know this is one of the PR exercise for the GNU. People are still jobless, food is at it record high let alone electricity."

@NcedisaNcedisa doesn't think much of the decrease:

"Nothing to celebrate here"

@LAvvocato83 wants to see a decrease in other sectors:

"I hope your governor cuts rates ASAP"

