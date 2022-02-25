British carmaker McLaren has teamed up with prolific British artist Nat Bowen to put her mark on a one-off Artura art car

Bowen is known for her colourful and multi-layered resin pieces signature artwork on display at the ME Dubai until 31 March

The creative collaboration is an ode to the supercar's name and explores the themes of ‘Art’ and ‘Future’

Brtish supercar maker and Nat Bowen, a leading British abstract artist known for her vibrant, colourful pieces, have teamed for what can only be described as a beautiful creation.

Bowen was given an Artura, McLaren's plug-in hybrid supercar by the brand's Middle East & Africa arm as a blank canvas. She went on to create a one-off, a signature piece of artwork that will be part of her long-anticipated exhibition taking place at the ME Dubai hotel between 24 February and 31 March.

Leading British abstract resin artist Nat Bowen has created the Artura art car. Image: McLaren Press

The creative study explores the use of Chromology, which focuses on the psychology behind colour, as well as themes of ‘Art’ and ‘Future’, which have inspired the name of the brand’s first high-performance hybrid, McLaren Press reports.

Bowen's style of using translucent resin pigments offers an even more arresting exterior of the Artura. The pigments adapt to the light, reflecting and absorbing the surroundings and resulting in the work becoming a part of the space it inhabits.

The Artura Art Car will be on display at the ME Dubai hotel between 24 February and 31 March. Image: McLaren Press

Let's get onto more details about the car, the Artura is the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which contributes to the car’s class-leading lightest dry weight of 1395kg and a DIN kerb weight of 1 489kg, McLaren Dubai reports.

Power comes from a new lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a compact e-motor, which provides the supercar with instant torque.

The package generates a combined power output of 500kW and 720N.m of torque, which helps the Artura reach 100km/h from standstill in three seconds and onto a top speed of 330km/h.

Nat Bowen said:

“It has been an honour to work with McLaren Automotive on this exciting concept and display it as part of my first solo exhibition in Dubai. My goal was to provide a truly immersive experience and transport the visitors into a meditative state away from everyday distraction, as well as allow them to further explore and develop their relationship with colour”.

