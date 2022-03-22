A video showing a Tesla flying through the air and then crashing in a Los Angeles street has gone viral on Twitter

The man behind the wheel is TikToker Dominykas Zeglaitis, also known as Durte Dom, however other influencers came Zeglaitis wasn't at the scene of the accident

Confusingly Zegalaitis claimed responsibility and then deleted the TikTok clip in which he had done so

The Los Angeles Police Deparment is now looking for the driver of the vehicle that saw the Tesla hit two parked vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Twitter is abuzz after a video was posted showing a Tesla attempting to jump over Los Angeles' steepest hill went horribly wrong. The incident took place in LA's Echo Park and on Baxter street, which is widely considered to be the city's steepest hill.

The driver of the car is unknown, although US TikToker TikToker Dominykas Zeglaitis, also known as Durte Dom claimed responsibility for the incident and then deleted a video in which he had done so.

A Tesla driver in Los Angeles attempted to jump over the steepest hill in the city on March 19. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

One of the wildest videos on Twitter has gone viral with close to five million views of a Tesla driver attempting to jump a Tesla over one of Los Angeles' steepest hills, the original clip was posted by Benjamin Young Savage on Twitter.

The incident took place at a Tesla 'meet up' in LA's Echo Park, it's not clear which model Tesla was driven, the Daily Mail reports. The LA Police is looking for the driver who many believe was TikTok influencer Dominykas Zeglaitis, whose online handle Durte Dom.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However the identity of the driver is still unknown after Zeglaitis initially claimed responsibility for the stunt in a now deleted TikTok video that garnered over 11 million views, NBC reports.

Users on social media reacted in various ways, here are some of the best:

Gusto said:

"THIS is when you start reevaluating your decisions."

Lord Josh Leeper said:

"Needed to pull back on the joy stick a little to stick the landing."

8kMemes said:

“Yup that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.”

This is how steep the hill is:

Video of a child opening car door while moving shows why the child lock feature is so important

Incidents while driving can happen in a split second, like this example of a child who opened an unlocked rear door while the car was moving, Briefly News reports.

The dramatic video, which was captured on a helmet camera by a motorbike rider, shows the child opening the door and then it flings open into oncoming traffic.

The clip is a stark reminder of how important it is to engage the child-lock feature when travelling with children. The child accidentally opens the door, which is unlocked, and this is exactly the moment that child-lock works in a situation like the one mentioned.

Source: Briefly News