The country's best drifters will descend on Durban for a masterclass in the smoky, loud and excellent form of motorsport

Energy drink brand Red Bull will host the Mzansi qualifier ever after last year's inaugural Car Park Drift went viral

In South Africa, the sport goes back to around 2004, starting with pioneer drifters such as Faheem Salie and legendary DJ and TV host Ready D

On 9 April 2022, Mzansi's top drifters will gather in Durban to take on each other in the Red Bull Car Park Drift, one of South Africa’s most prestigious drifting events.

After last year's inaugural event, the time is now for the National Qualifier to drift into the Suncoast next month and bring the smell of burning rubber and loud cheers to KwaZulu-Natal.

Red Bull's Car Park Drift 2022 is set to bring lots of burning rubber and smoke to Durban. Image: Red Bull Media Pool

Last year, the Red Bull Car Park Drift made its way to South African shores for the first time, Red Bull Motorsport reports. And it couldn't have started in a more spectacular manner with Guinness Record holder and judge Abdo Feghali drifting a Nissan 350Z through the streets of Durban and some of its most famous landmarks in a special clip that celebrates the city, titled ‘Durban Drift’.

If you don't know what drifting is, well let Red Bull Car Park Drift explain as it is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing disciplines in motorsport, demanding the perfect balance of speed, style and fearlessness from its drivers. The aim is to set the car into a sideways drift through a corner by intentionally over-steering to initiate the controlled loss of traction.

In South Africa, the sport goes back to around 2004 with pioneer drifters such as Faheem Salie and legendary DJ and TV host Ready D - they kicked off the drifting scene in Cape Town with the Nissan 200SX S13, which fully resembled the Japanese-styled drift cars, IOL reports.

Salie and Ready's crew went on to be known as ‘The Drift Squad’ and were known to drift in various parking lots around the Mother City.

Red Bull's Car Park Drift 2022 to bring lots of burning rubber and smoke to Durban. Image: Red Bull Media Pool

Ready D is excited to finally have a tournament as prestigious as Red Bull Car Park Drift return to South Africa to shine a light on the talent the country has to offer.

Ready D says:

“Having this event come to South Africa is a huge occasion for drifters and high adrenalin motorsport fans, I hope it will continue to grow locally and that we can eventually have the event hosted in Cape Town”.

Participants from all over the country will descend at Suncoast Hotel and Casino and be put through their paces until the top 16 are selected to go head-to-head on 9 April where the 2022 national winner will be crowned and go on to fly the Mzansi flag high at the World Finals in Saudi Arabia later in the year.

This year Durbanites will be able to get in on the tyre-screeching action live as spectators are invited into the fore, they will be able to watch as participants are tested on a course known to test drifters both physically and mentally. To catch the biggest drifting event in the country, fans can buy their tickets from the 1st of March - follow Red Bull South Africa on social media for ticket updates.

The second Red Bull Car Park Drift will take place on the Suncoast in April. Image: Red Bull Media Pool

Last year, Joburger Jim McFarlane walked away as the national champion and went on to represent South Africa in the world final that was held in Cairo, Egypt, late last year. McFarlane said:

“Last year was an incredible experience for me, a tournament like Red Bull Car Park Drift is unprecedented in the country and allows the sport of drifting to grow.”

The Red Bull Car Park Drift course tested the drifters both mentally and physically – making sure they had their engines revving and tyres smoking as they tackled five challenging obstacles. Drivers had to impress the panel of five judges, including Lebanese rally driver and triple national champion Abdo Feghali.

