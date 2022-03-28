Award-winning vocalist Lira and former Springbok rugby player Bryan Habana were recently called on stage and up to the starting line-up to help deliver food parcels

The effort was in collaboration with famed explorer and Land Rover Kingsley Holgate who asked the well-known South Africans to delive of food parcels to an early childhood development centre in Thembisa, Johannesburg

Lira and Habana are both Land Rover ambassadors and the duo are fully behind the initiative to build a community of like-minded people, who aspire to go above and beyond to make more of their world

What started as an objective to deliver 200 000 meals to impoverished South African communities during the national lockdown in 2020, has become one of the Kingsley Holgate Foundation’s biggest ever humanitarian successes with the total tally now reaching more than 2-million meals over the past two years.

Global Land Rover ambassador Kingsley Holgate recently called on well-known musician Lira and rugby legend Bryan Habana – also Land Rover ambassadors – to lend a hand with the delivery of food parcels to an early childhood development centre in Thembisa, Johannesburg. The mission was captured in a short film under the banner of #TeamDefender which is an initiative to build a community of like-minded people, who aspire to go above and beyond to make more of their world.

Lira and Bryan Habana helped deliver meals in Thembisa, Johannesburg. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Kingsley Holgate’s year-long Defender Transcontinental expedition promises to be one of his most challenging geographic and humanitarian journeys to date, MotorPress reports.

The expedition involves a 30 000km journey through 30 countries from the southern tip of the African continent to the most northern point of Europe, and then on to the birthplace of Land Rover at the mystical Isle of Anglesey in Wales, Land Rover reports.

Kingsley and Ross Holgate are doing phenomenal work across the country, delivering food parcels. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Award-winning vocalist Lira said:

“I may have only played a small part in the 2-million meal accomplishment, but charity and volunteering are close to my heart. Witnessing the joy that Kingsley and his team have brought to millions of people for many decades first-hand has left me with an immense sense of pride. I encourage anyone to seek new experiences and find the courage it takes to make more of their world.”

Father and son share a moment with their trust Land Rover Defender keeping them company. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

Kingsley Holgate, said:

“Naturally, as explorers who use adventure to save and improve lives, our expedition team continued humanitarian efforts through lockdown and raised the bar to 500 000 meals, then 1-million and so on. By April last year we had delivered 1.2-million meals to those in need and shortly after the start of our latest Defender Transcontinental expedition in October, we reached the 2-million mark."

Lerato Moipone Molapo better known as Lira takes in the beautiful view. Image: MotorPres

Source: UGC

Humanitarian objectives for the Defender Transcontinental expedition include eye tests and reading glasses for the elderly in remote areas, the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets to mothers and children, the delivery of two million meals to creches, educational conservation work near elephant and rhino populations, and the supply of water to communities with water shortages.

Lira, Bryan and Kingsley embody the #TeamDefender spirit of like-minded people, who aspire to go above and beyond to make more of their world. More than just a clever hashtag, Team Defender showcases how we are capable of great things when working as a united force. A defender is a symbol of modern strength; a true representation of the courage to make a difference.

Source: Briefly News