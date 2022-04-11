Maserati's new GranTurismo will feature a fully electric version of the two-door coupe and it's set to debut later in 2022 we got a first look

The other engine is a V6 petrol unit but the all-electric Folgore derivative will feature three motors: one on the front axle and two on the rear

The all-wheel-drive model made its debut in prototype form at the Roma Formula E Grand Prix driven by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

For the first time, a prototype Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Full-Electric coupé is taking to the streets.

For the Rome E-Prix 2022, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares rode the prototype car to the Eternal City's Formula E circuit.

Maserati's new GranTurismo Folgore takes to the streets as new electric SUV breaks cover

The new GranTurismo will be the first model in Maserati history to adopt 100% electric solutions. Made at the Mirafiori production hub, it will debut on the market in 2023, Motorpress reports. A true icon for the brand, it will offer the characteristic Maserati sound as well as cutting-edge technical solutions, superb performance, comfort and elegance, all typical of the Trident.

Maserati is innovative by nature and is looking ahead to the future. Formula E was therefore a natural choice for the Trident brand, due to becoming the first Italian marque to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, AutoSport reports.

Maserati will also become the first Italian luxury car marque to produce 100% electric models: the electric line-up will be completed by 2025 and the entire Maserati range will be Full-Electric by 2030.

