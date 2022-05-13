A very rare 1957 23-window Volkswagen Microbus Deluxe Samba has only lightly been restored and is going up for auction

The previous record-setting American, European, Australian and British sales were between R2 316 797 and R3 784 662

The Samba model has its original floor mats and the wheel are steelies with whitewall cross-ply tyres

The Samba’s 1200cc engine, rebuilt to period specs, is not the original but mated with the original transmission.

Quirky? You bet. Rare? Absolutely. Charming? Only the ultimate iconic Volkswagen Microbus with “every seat is a window seat” can be.

The 23-window Samba model currently up for auction via leading online classic and niche vehicle auction site Car & Classic may be forgiven for not being electric like the marque’s latest model, launched this month, but it is certainly original.

This unique Volkswagen Microbus will go under the hammer. Image: Newspress

The Samba’s background: US-spec Microbus sold new in USA (LHD), dry-stored for over thirty years, then shipped to the UK where it has undergone a light restoration, leaving most of it in its original state, Newspress reports.

The current interior is mostly untouched, it even has the same floor mats it had when it came out of the factory. The wheels are steelies with whitewall cross-ply tyres.

Car & Classic Head of Editorial Chris Pollit says:

“As it is so often the case, Car & Classic’s auction platform was chosen to offer yet another unusual classic vehicle, close to the heart of many British enthusiasts and collectors, at a time when Volkswagen has just announced the launch of its 2022 ID Buzz microbus propelled by the (nowadays) ubiquitous electric power if you want to experience the real thing it may be hard to choose between the modern, retro design, and this 1957 Samba, which is clearly increasing in value, desirability and rarity.”

