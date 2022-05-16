Maserati will release the convertible version of its MC20 supercar later this month the Italian car company revealed

The name is MC20 Cielo which the latter part means 'sky' in Italian is a nod to it being a spyder model which obviously has a retractable roof

The MC20 Cielo uses a carbon fibre tub and power comes from a 463kW 3,0-litre V6 engine with patented technology derived from Formula 1

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Italian sportscar company Maserati will unveil its latest model, a one-of-a-kind spyder, to the world on 25 May, they've also revealed the name: MC20 Cielo.

Maserati's new convertible Spyder model MC20 Cielo: the name of the new Maserati spyder is unveiled

Source: UGC

According to Maserati, MC stands for Maserati Corse (‘Racing’); 20 refers to 2020, the year that began the brand’s new era; Cielo (‘sky’) highlights the fact that it is a model devoted to driving pleasure.

The new spyder is a 100% made in Italy model: developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena and produced at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, as is the coupé, MotorAuthority reports.

The MC20 Cielo uses a carbon fibre tub and power comes from a 463kW 3,0-litre V6 engine with patented technology derived from Formula 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The new Maserati Grecale SUV features a high performance version with an electric model due in 2023

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, the new SUV is produced at the Cassino plant, Briefly News reports.

The range of engines available, includes internal combustion, hybrid and, by 2023 the Grecale will also be the first full-electric SUV in Maserati history. Three versions will be rolled out at launch: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine capable of delivering 223kW; Modena, with a four-cylinder 246kW mild-hybrid engine; and the powerful Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3,0-litre 395kW petrol V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20.

To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore, the 100% electric version with 400V technology.

Source: Briefly News