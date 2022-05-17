One person died and five people were injured after a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed into an SUV on a bridge in Miami, Florida

The incident took place on Saturday 14 April on 108 Street and Collins Avenue near Haulover Beach

A video posted on social media showed burning wreckage after the landing went tragically wrong

One person died and five people were injured after a crash landing went awry and ploughed into an SUV on a bridge in Miami, Florida.

An eye-witness posted a video of the incident showing the Cessna 172 with flames and black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

Miami firefighters extinguish the crashed Cessna 172 that landed on a highway in Miami, Florida. Image: Getty

A small private plane crashed into an SUV on a busy Miami highway resulting in one person dying and five others injured, Miami CBS reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 172 lost its engine power and crashed, hitting the SUV, according to NBC Miami.

The female driver and her two children in the SUV suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, Jalopnik reports.

A video of the burning wreckage was posted on social media and be seen below:

