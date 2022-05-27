The Kia EV6 electric crossover was awarded the highest safety rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash tests

The results include a 90% score for adult occupant protection and 86% for child occupant protection

The EV6's high-strength Electric-Global Modular Platform and outstanding torsional rigidity reinforce the EV6’s safety credentials

The SUV features safety items such as Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and seven advanced airbags as standard

The all-electric Kia EV6 crossover has been awarded the highest safety rating following extensive testing by Euro NCAP, Europe’s leading independent safety testing organisation.

The EV6 achieved the maximum five-star rating, further demonstrating the vehicle’s impressive safety credentials.

The Kia EV6 performed very well in the recent Euro Ncap tests. Image: MotorPress

According to MotorPress, the EV6 achieved 90% for adult occupant protection, 86% for child occupant protection, 64% for vulnerable road users including pedestrians, and 87% in the ‘safety assist’ category, which rates a vehicle based on the availability of a comprehensive suite of crash-avoidance technologies.

Euro NCAP praised the EV6’s passenger compartment for remaining stable in the frontal impact test and providing good protection for the knees and femurs of all occupants, according to Kia. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injuries in the event of a rear-end collision. In the side barrier test and the more severe pole impact test, the EV6 scored maximum points, providing strong protection of all critical body areas of drivers and passengers.

The EV6 also scored well in the child occupant tests, with the vehicle protecting all critical body areas of dummies representing six- and 10-year-old passengers. When testing the EV6’s safety assist technologies, Euro NCAP highlighted the performance of the vehicle’s Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system, which responded well to other vehicles and avoided impacts in most test scenarios.

Other safety features highlighted by EuroNCAP were the EV6’s multi-collision Braking (MCB) system that automatically applies the brakes after an impact to avoid secondary collisions and an eCall system that alerts the emergency services in the event of a crash.

Kia EV6 wins the 2022 European Car of the Year title, 1st win for the brand with their electric crossover

The all-new Kia EV6 has been named the 2022 Car of the Year in the prestigious European Car of the Year (COTY) awards, the first Kia to win the award, Briefly News reports.

The 61-member jury, made up of motoring journalists from 23 countries, selected the winner from seven models that had made it to the round of finalists in the first voting last November.

With the trophy for "The Car of the Year", the Kia EV6 wins the most prestigious and coveted award in the automotive world, presented since 1964. The voting results of the seven finalists of "The Car of the Year" 2022 were as follows: Kia EV6 - 279 points, Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric - 265 points, Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 261 points, Peugeot 308 - 191 points, Skoda Enyaq iV - 185 points, Ford Mustang Mach-E - 150 points and Cupra Born - 144 points.

