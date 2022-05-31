Volkswagen South Africa is inviting customers and fans to the ‘Taigo Junction’ in Johannesburg on 4 and 5 June 2022

At the free ‘Taigo Junction’ event, fans will explore the new Taigo and also stand a chance to win Taigo adventures

The new Taigo, which launches next week, joins the T-Cross and T- Roc as Volkswagen’s trio of compact SUVs in the A0 SUV segment

Volkswagen’s new Taigo (pronounced 'tie-go’) SUV coupé will be launched in South Africa at a two-day ‘Taigo Junction’ event.

The Taigo Junction event will be based at the Prison Break Market in Johannesburg on 4 and 5 June 2022.

Volkswagen to Celebrate Local Launch of Its Compact SUV, the Taigo, with a Free Customer Event in Johannesburg

At the Taigo Junction, Volkswagen fans can enjoy various activities including being one of the first people in South Africa to meet, explore and take the new Taigo for a drive. Fans can also get on-the-go styling with a free barber experience, glam make-up makeovers and, for the boldest at heart, enjoy a free real tattoo.

Inspired by the Volkswagen Taigo’s adventurous spirit, guests can also break free from comfort zones and create bold content for social media feeds in the free Dreambox social studio experience. Guests will also be able to explore the digitally-savvy Taigo through the Virtual Reality experience and also stock up on all must-have Volkswagen Taigo lifestyle accessories.

All guests visiting the Taigo Junction will stand the chance to win Taigo adventures by visiting and tagging in at various Taigo Junction activities.

Taigo derives its name from a combination of ‘tiger’ and ‘Taiga’, which is a forest in the Northern Hemisphere. The Taigo will join the Volkswagen T-Cross and T-Roc as Volkswagen’s trio of compact SUVs in the A0 SUV segment.

The new Taigo impresses with its trendy crossover body style, raised seating position and pioneering connectivity. Numerous assistance systems guarantee comfort and a high level of safety for all passengers. With full LED headlights, a digital cockpit and the latest generation of infotainment systems, the Taigo sets high technology standards in its class. The Taigo will also be available with Volkswagen’s popular tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof.

The Taigo Junction event promises to be a day filled with adventure and spontaneity. Registration for the Taigo Junction event is free at: https://vwtaigojunction.com/

