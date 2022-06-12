The Decorex Cape Town will take place from 16-19 June 2022 at the Cape Tow International Convention Centre (CTICC)

This year the show will feature award-winning designer Donald Nxumalo's futuristic vehicle garage with Audi's new RS e-tron parked inside

Another highlight of Decorex Cape Town sees an Outdoor Retreat in collaboration with Living Gardens, Sprung and Bloc Outdoor

The organisers of Decorex Cape Town say the expo presents the future and with several high-end displays that push the boundaries, it's something the public should get down to the CTICC and see for themselves.

Gardens within homes and a futurist garage are some of the items that will be on display at Decorex Cape Town. Image: Scout Media

Source: UGC

One of the displays that has us excited is Donald Nxumalo's take on what a garage of the future could look like. The local award-winning interior designer is working alongside Audi, who will show off their new RS e-tron parked effortlessly inside Nxumalo's work of art, Decorex reports.

The team from Outdoor Retreat will show how outside has become inside with regards to plants and the morphing of those two spaces into one. The the deepening integration of plants into our properties has made green the new black. The display will be in collaboration with Living Gardens, Sprung and Bloc Outdoor.

And finally, for the foodie one can expect the Samsung Bespoke Cooking Theatre. There will be cooking demos done by chefs such as the Silo Hotel’s Executive Chef Victoria Canha-Hibbert and visitors will be able to check out the latest appliances and trends.

Audi and interior designer Donald Nxumalo to showcase a lux futuristic garage concept at Decorex Cape Town

Visitors to this year’s Decorex Cape Town (16-19 June 2022 at the CTICC) will be able to take in a futuristic vehicle garage designed by one of the country's best interior designers: Donald Nxumalo, Briefly News reports.

Audi South Africa is brand behind the collaboration and will show off its new RS e-tron GT in the international award-winning designer, Donald Nxumalo's display. Earlier this year, Audi South Africa launched six electric models under the e-tron badge. The high performance derivatives are the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The future garage space for an electric car features by a cladded tunnel formed in engineered materials by Cosentino. Underneath the low-resistance tyres are seamless flooring and a fixed charging station is located in the space for the car to be ready for the next day.

