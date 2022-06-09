Local Interior Designer Donald Nxumalo is flipping the script on what a vehicle garage is by showcasing a luxurious and modern interior design featuring Audi's RS e-tron GT

The international award-winning designer will display the concept at the 2022 Decorex Cape Town that takes place from 16 to 19 June 2022 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre

Nxumalo attended the Tshwane University of Technology and started DNX Interior Design in 2012 and has gone on to design offices in Tanzania and many local celebrities homes

Visitors to this year’s Decorex Cape Town (16-19 June 2022 at the CTICC) will be able to take in a futuristic vehicle garage designed by one of the country's best interior designers: Donald Nxumalo.

Audi and Interior Designer Donald Nxumalo Will Showcase a Lux Futuristic Garage Concept at Decorex Cape Town

Source: UGC

Audi South Africa is brand behind the collaboration and will show off its new RS e-tron GT in the international award-winning designer, Donald Nxumalo's display.

Earlier this year, Audi South Africa launched six electric models under the e-tron badge. The models are the e-tron 50 and e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55 and e-tron Sportback S. The high performance derivatives are the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

The pricing is as follows:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

e-tron 55 First edition R1 745 000

e-tron 55 advanced R1 990 000

e-tron 55 S line R2 045 000

e-tron 55 Sportback S line R2 115 000

e-tron S Sportback R2 425 000

e-tron GT R2 715 000 RS

e-tron GT R3 300 000

The future garage space for an electric car features by a cladded tunnel formed in engineered materials by Cosentino. Underneath the low-resistance tyres are seamless flooring and a fixed charging station is located in the space for the car to be ready for the next day.

Nxumalo will reimagine the the garage will be a vehicle (pardon the pun) to showcase and experience space, replete with designer seating. We can't wait to check it out.

For Decorex Cape Town, leading automotive design of the future is also included, and the new RS e-tron GT will be on display. It’s the future of electric mobility with a focus on design, performance, digitalisation and sustainability.

Audi set for new electric era as e tron range is launched in South Africa

Audi South Africa showcased its electric car range for the first time as the brand announced a six-model strong line up that are available from 10 dedicated e-tron dealerships nationwide, Briefly News reports.

The full range of e-tron models consists of three e-tron 55 derivatives, the e-tron 55 Sportback, e-tron S Sportback, and the pinnacle of the line-up, the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. The new range is on sale now, Quickpic reports. We had a drive in the e-tron 55 S Line and e-tron GT and can attest to the exhilarating acceleration offered from both vehicles. The 300kW and 561N.m offered from the two electric motors located on either axle makes for spirited performance off the line.

The GT's low centre of gravity and precise steering proved to be two ingredients that made driving the brief test route entertaining. The four-wheel-drive system offers an exhausting amount of grip and the instant torque means it can provide mini-facelifts with a stab of the accelerator.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News