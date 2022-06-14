Audi South Africa appointed Mulalo Makungo as its new National Sales Operations Manager from 1 April 2022

Makungo was previously the Regional Business Manager of Volkswagen SA and said: "I am thrilled about my new appointment at Audi SA"

She was born and raised in Johannesburg and is a mother of three children, her other interests include reading and spending quality time with her family

Mulalo Makungo has stepped into her new role as Audi South Africa's National Sales Operations Manager, officially from 1 April 2022. Part of the portfolio includes all sales operational topics together with the Rental, Government and Fleet sales portfolios.

Mulalo Makungo is Audi South Africa's new National Sales Operations Manager. Image: Facebook / Quickpic

The Johannesburg-born woman has worked in the automotive industry for over a decade including positions with Barloworld and McCarthy Groups at their Head Offices, Quickpic reports. Mukango has also worked at BMW, General Motors, Burchmores and Traders Online.

Mukango's previous role was as Volkswagen Brand's Business, a position she occupied since 2017. Briefly News spoke exclusively to Mukango about her recent appointment, she says:

"I am thrilled about my new appointment at Audi SA, especially at a time within the automotive industry as we know it today - on the verge of a revolution in electric vehicles, connected cars, autonomous driving technology."

Prior to entering the working environment, Mukango completed a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Financial Accounting from the University of Cape Town, She is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Mukango says:

"The future is here! My curiosity drives me to learn and discover more, always trying to question the status quo. To my fellow colleagues and counterparts on their professional journey’s towards something bigger, I encourage them to be daring and relentless in the pursuit of their dreams. Seek progress over perfection and most importantly seize the moment.

We believe that Mulalo brings great passion, energy and experience from various retail backgrounds in order to drive new sales opportunities at Audi South Africa.

Isuzu appoints SA woman in senior vice president role for revenue generation in rest of Africa and overseas

It's an important moment for Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) as the Gqeberha-based company announced Penelope (Penny) Jabulile Mkhwanazi as the Senior Vice President for Revenue Generation Rest of Africa and International Markets, Briefly News reports.

The South African arm of the Japanese vehicle maker confirmed that Mkhwanazi will be responsible for all revenue generation in markets across the Rest of Africa, including Sales and Aftersales.

Mkhwanazi has over two decades of work experience in various sectors such as manufacturing, mining, construction, fast-moving consumer goods, and entrepreneurship, according to Quickpic. The new Senior Vice President of revenue joins Isuzu from Isanti Glass where she was the CEO.

