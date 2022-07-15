Heads of state and kings and queens are arguably the most protected citizens of a country paid for by taxpayers. The United States Presidential vehicle is a five-metre-long Cadillac - universally known as 'The Beast' and is one of the most well-known cars in the world. Another one is Queen Elizabeth II's Bentley limousine. We look at five vehicles that have been expertly modified to protect some of the world's top leaders.

The Cadillac (L) and Range Rover (R) are the vehicles used to transport the US President and Britain's Prime Minister. Image: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency / Richard Baker / In Pictures both via Getty

We've limited our list to five of the most well-known world leaders, including those from the United States, Britain, North Korea and Russia.

1. Queen Elizabeth II - Bentley R25 million

As the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has occupied the British throne for 70 years. However, she has been spotted driving her Range Rover Autobiography when popping down to the shops, AutoEvolution reports.

However, for public appearances, the Queen whips out her limousine. To celebrate her jubilee in 2002, British luxury carmaker Bentley gifted her an extended wheelbase Arnage. It's powered by a 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine with heaps of power.

It also features a higher for easier access. However, in terms of its security features, the company is tight-lipped to not give away its secrets, according to Bentley.

Queen Elizabeth II looks at the Bentley State limousine car has been fully fitted to withstand terrorist attacks. Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

2. President Vladimir Putin - Aurus Senat R4.7 million

The Russian limousine president Vladimir Putin travels in looks like a Rolls-Royce, except it isn't. The Aurus Senat was developed and built in Russia.

It resembles a Rolls-Royce Phantom, but the 4.4-litre V8 turbocharged limousine is about to knock off.

According to Drive.com.au, the car was lengthened to 6.7 metres long for Putin and has been modified to protect citizen number one. The safety features include bulletproof body panels, reinforced glass and bomb-resistant underfloor protection.

According to Cartoq, Putin was driven in the car for the first time in May 2018.

Vladimir Putin's Aurus Senat limousine arrives at the fifth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building measures in Tajikistan. Image: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

3. Kim Jong-Un - Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard R17 million

Officially known as North Korea's Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-Un travels in a 5.5-litre, bi-turbo V12 engine Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman Guard, Business Insider reports.

NetCarshow, one of the most reclusive world leaders, enjoys a limousine with special-protection elements and a higher rear roof for easier access and greater headroom. However, because North Korea is a very secretive nation and the state controls what is disseminated, there's not much info about bespoke modifications made to Jong-Un's car.

We know that the four rear plush leather seats are arranged facing one another, which has become a custom of Pullman's artistry.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) ride in the latter's armoured Mercedes-Maybach in Pyongyang. Image: Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool/Getty

4. President Joe Biden - Cadillac One aka 'The Beast' R25 million

Arguably the most well-known presidential car is the United States' presidential 'Beast' limousine. It's an imposing vehicle that stretches five metres in length and is unveiled in 2018 during Donald Trump's reign.

The Cadillac features run-flat Goodyear tyres and even has a fridge that keeps a supply of the current President Joe Biden's blood type, CarAndDriver reports.

It features armour plating to stop bombs and gunfire and has its arsenal including pump-action shotguns, rocket-powered grenades and tear gas grenades, Spyscape.com reports.

It's a hefty vehicle and tips the scales between 8000kg to 10 000kg; arguably, the best trick is that the US has two identical 'Beasts' to keep attackers guessing which one Uncle Joe is in. Smart.

The Cadillac One also known as the 'The Beast' in its latest guise has been in the office of the US President since 2018. Image: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

5. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson - Range Rover Sentinel R8.1 million.

Boris Johnson is seeing his final days in office as the British Prime Minister after resigning in July 2022. During his tenure at the helm, Johnson has ferried around in an armoured Range Rover.

The supercharged V8 model has enough grunt to power away from would-be attackers. According to Land Rover, the British carmaker makes the bulletproof 4x4 in the UK, and it can withstand 7.62mm high-velocity armour piercing bullets and up to 15kg of TNT.

It has a self-sealing fuel tank and run-flat tyres that can give the drivers the confidence to push on even if they come under attack.

Johnson's old car has some of the best gadgets, including a hidden escape hatch, anti-tamper exhaust and multi-laminated armoured privacy glass, HotCars reports.

Former UK Prime Minister will no doubt miss the Range Rover Sentinel he was transported in during his time in the top seat. Image: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

