YouTuber Khristian Flohr dropped a Samsung S10 smartphone and a Nokia 3310 from over 300 metres high to see which one would perform better in a drop test

The Nokia 3310 is a legendary phone from over 20 years ago that sold close to 130 million units and is known for having a tough exterior

The Samsung S10 was launched in 2019, and the smartphone was discontinued by the South Korean tech company earlier in 2022 but remains popular

American YouTuber Khristian Flohr conducted a test that has arguably been part of bar room chatter for years: how tough is a Nokia 3310?

YouTuber Khristian Flohr dropped a Nokia 3310 from over 300 metres high to see how it fared in a durability test. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

The Nokia wasn't taking part in this test alone; Flohr dropped a 2019 model Samsung S10 from the same height to see how a modern smartphone would compare in the drop test.

The clip went viral on social media, and the result is unsurprising, reports UNILAD TECH. Flohr flies his drone over 300 metres high and has the phones attached to the flying device before they fall from the dizzying height.

The smartphone is completely after impact, while the Nokia is shattered but amazingly still switches on. The Samsung was launched in 2019 and discontinued earlier in 2022, reports GSMarena.

Watch the clip below:

Users offered their opinions, and it's safe to say some were rather funny; we made a list of some of the best:

Richie Gilbert says

"They are lucky they didn't destroy the ground, those Nokia's are invincible, I expected a crack in the pavement."

Brett Johnson says

"Was the parking lot insured enough to cover the damage done by the Nokia?"

William Lemcke says:

"Of course the Nokia still works! I knew what was going to happen before the drop. I think we all did. Might wanna check the concrete for cracks though!"

David Allwright says:

"I still have mine. I am keeping it as an emergency backup."

Jake Liapis says:

"Clearly fake. They must have destroyed the Nokia phone with some otherworldly weapon off camera. Plus there is no crater where the phone landed."

Alun Farr says:

"Dropping a nokia 3310 from that height is how the dinosaurs died."

