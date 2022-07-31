Dashcam footage shows the moment a truck driver crashes after losing control of the vehicle

The driver is distracted after reaching for an item in his rear bunk and goes as far as to loosen the seatbelt

The driver then slips off his chair and is unable to steer the vehicle, ultimately being thrown around the cabin

A truck driver was distracted by fetching an item in the rear bunk and lost control of the large vehicle resulting in a huge crash.

Dashcam footage caught a big crash of a truck driver who took his hands off the steering wheel. Image: YouTube / Getty stock photo

The viral video shows the driver undoing his seatbelt and reach for an item in the cab, reports SA Trucker.

Once the driver's seatbelt is off, he slides off the seat and loses control of the truck due to not having access to the steering wheel.

According to the road safety group, Arrive Alive, a truck driver must wear a seatbelt. This is to allow the driver to maintain control of the truck.

The result is a massive crash that readers can view below:

Viewers responded to the clip; many said the driver's actions were reckless. Here's a list of comments:

Ixyzyxi says:

"He deserves anything coming to him. Thank god there wasn’t anybody else driving there You my sir, you failed at life."

Jack says:

"Which one is inverted?"

Speeding South African truck driver's reckless driving causes massive crash caught on camera

Briefly News reports that dashcams are crucial for truck owners to see their driver's behaviour.

Another South African truck driver is in the spotlight after causing a crash on local roads while overtaking another truck.

Dashcam footage from inside and outside the truck shows the driver losing control of the trailer as it dislodges from the vehicle. As a result, there is debris littering the road.

A local truck company has sufficient evidence from cameras on the vehicle to charge its employee with negligent driving.

The driver and his assistant even hoot as they pass the other vehicle, and a few seconds later, the duo hear the destruction at the rear of their vehicle. The assistant immediately leaves the cab as the truck slows down with the load littered between the two.

