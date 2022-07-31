Rolls-Royce says its new Electric Super Coupé, the Spectre, has undergone 625 000km of testing in the South of France

The Spectre is the British carmaker's first-ever electric model, and deliveries are set for 2023

The Spectre is the stiffest model ever produced and has the best drag coefficient of any model, and is almost halfway through its development

Rolls-Royce has released images of its first-ever fully-electric sportscar undergoing testing in the French Riviera region of southern France.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre will be the stiffest and most aerodynamic model in the luxury carmaker's history. Image: Newspress

According to Newspress, Rolls-Royce announced it has been testing its Spectre, Electric Super Coupé, since September 2021.

The full testing programme will conclude with over 2.5 million km of development as the company focuses on becoming a fully electric motor car brand by 2030.

The marque's all-aluminium spaceframe architecture underpins the Spectre, reports Rolls-Royce. First customer deliveries of Spectre will commence in the fourth quarter of 2023.

