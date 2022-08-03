Volkswagen has revealed when its newest R models, the Tiguan and Golf, will launch in South Africa

The carmaker has also detailed the specifications for both models that are powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine

Power is rated at 235kW and 400Nm and power is sent to all four wheels via a dual-clutch gearbox

Volkswagen has announced its flagship Tiguan R and Golf R models will arrive at local dealers in October 2022 and early 2023 respectively.

Volkswagen announces specifications of the new Golf R and Tiguan R

According to Quickpic, the four-wheel-drive Golf R model has sold almost 6 000 units since its launch in 2007.

Both the Tiguan R and Golf R are powered by Volkswagen's 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA 888 engine. The new Golf 8 R accelerates to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h. The Golf 8 R impresses with the combination of 400Nm of torque.

The Golf 8 R is equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG) as standard. Fuel consumption is 7.8l/100km, reports IOL.

The German carmaker has fitted the flagship hatch with a smorgasbord of standard kit including: mobile inductive charging, panoramic sunroof, Keyless Entry with safelock and an electric tailgate and luggage compartment, ‘Discover Pro’ system with satellite navigation.

With a power output of 235kW, the Tiguan R accelerates to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds. The four-cylinder engine provides its maximum torque of 400Nm.

We'll only know pricing for the new Tiguan R and Golf R closer to the launch date in October 2022 and early 2023 respectively.

Volkswagen's new Golf R “20 Years” Anniversary Edition with 245kW Is the most powerful production Golf ever

Briefly News reports that Volkswagen is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its flagship performance model, the Golf R, with a "20 Years" special-edition derivative sporting the most power of any production Golf at 245kW.

For the first time, the special-edition model is equipped as standard with a roof spoiler and 19-inch alloy wheels in the “Estoril“ design, Volkswagen claims a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 4,6 seconds.

The latest model celebrates the 20-year success story of Volkswagen R and above all the Golf R – a story that started with the Golf R32, a legend with 177 kW, the iconic 3,2-litre six-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive.

