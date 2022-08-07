MTV and online classifieds eBay are relaunching the popular 2000s car modification show Pimp My Ride

The show will be hosted by British rapper, Lady Leshurr, and the first season has six episodes that premiere on MTV UK’s YouTube channel on Friday 19th August

The original show found quick success in the mid-2000s hosted by US rapper Xzibit and lasted for six seasons

Pimp My Ride returns in 2022 with a new host and a platform, but still produced by MTV.

British rapper, Lady Leshurr, will host the latest installment of Pimp My Ride, set to be broadcast on MTV's Youtube channel. Image: Newspress

The UK version of the music channel installed, Lady Leshurr, to host the first half a dozen episodes, Newspress reports.

One of the world's largest online classified sites, eBay, has partnered with the online show, eBay reports.

The show gained huge popularity for producing awesome medications for run-down cars of everyday people who applied to be on the show. It was originally hosted by US rapper, Xzibit, and lasted six seasons.

It was one of the network's most popular shows and launched the rapper to a global audience.

In 2022, the show will migrate from television to the world's largest online video platform, YouTube, from Friday 19th August, Wrench Studios will handle the modifying of the vehicles.

The company is based in Surrey and owned by two brothers, with cars such as Volkswagen Beetle and Japanese-spec Mitsubishi GTO will be among the cars featured in the first six episodes.

