Lamborghini posted its best financial results for the period the first six months of the year in the company's history

Operating profit increased by almost 70% to €425 million or R7 billion from the period January to June 2022

The Italian carmaker's deliveries worldwide were 5 090 units and saw the Urus grab the lion's share of 61% of all sales

Lamborghini is enjoying great success in 2022 so far, thanks to sales of its Urus SUV.

The Urus SUV was by far Lamborghini's best-selling model in 2022 so far. Image: Newspress

According to Newspress, the Urus SUV has proved to be Lamborghini's best-selling model of 2022 with sales making up 61% of total cars sold.

Between January and June this year, the company delivered 5 090 cars to customers worldwide which resulted in its operating profit ballooned by 69.6% to €425 million or R7.2 billion, IOL reports.

The other models that performed well include the Huracán and Aventador super sports cars which make up 39% of the sales.

