Media personality Bonang Matheba attended the glittering Mercedes-Benz auction event that raised close to R7 million for Gift of the Givers

The 'House of Bonang' founder lounged in the back of the luxury sedan and sipped champagne at the event in Sandton

The only Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC "Edition 100" model in South Africa was auctioned for charity

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Bonang Matheba attended the glittering event at Mercedes-Benz Sandton as the carmaker auctioned a rare S 680 4MATIC "Edition 100".

Bonang Matheba is living the lux life in Mzansi. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The 'House of Bonang' founder posted a montage of pictures and videos of her night out at the Mercedes-Benz Sandton dealership in Johannesburg on Saturday, 3 September.

According to Motorpress, the German carmaker was only allocated one S 680 4MATIC "Edition 100" Maybach for South Africa.

The brand held an auction in Sandton, with the proceeds donated to Gift of the Givers. A rich car collector bought the whip for R6.9 million.

According to Zalebs.com, Matheba has been in the South African entertainment industry for over 20 years and has held influential positions such as a host of SABC 3's Top Billing.

During her career, the local beauty also spent time on Mzansi's airwaves at YFM and MetroFM.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Creating a better Mzansi: Merc raises R6.9 million for Gift of the Givers after auctioning exclusive lux whip

Briefly News reported that a wealthy collector bought the only Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic "Edition 100" in South Africa for R6.9 million.

The V12-powered "Edition 100" in Mzansi is one of 100 luxury sedans worldwide. The auction took place at the German carmaker's Sandton dealership.

Motoring content creator, Papi Mabele, tweeted that the exclusive model had been auctioned for R6.9 million.

This particular model is set apart by sporting a unique grille and is adorned with "Edition 100" inscriptions on the hub caps, B-pillars, and interior panels.

The long-wheelbase model has rear seat entertainment, including a 4D Burmester sound system and massage function for the pews. To top off the extravagance, champagne glasses and bespoke pens are sold with the model.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News