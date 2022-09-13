Tyler Perry has become one of the world's most well-known film directors and has amassed in large fortune. He is 52 years old and has popular movie series such as his Madea and several movies through his Tyler Perry Studios company.

US film director Tyler Perry is worth $1 billion. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty

According to BusinessInsider, Perry is worth R1 billion. He was born in New Orleans, and his first film was called "Diary of a Mad Black Woman."

Since then, the director had become a heavyweight in Hollywood and even assisted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they needed a place to stay and security when they arrived in the United States.

We look at the three cool cars he owns, Vocal. media reports.

1. Bentley GT Sports Coupe

The British two-door Bentley GT Sports Coupe. Image: Netcarshow

According to vocal. media, Perry's Bentley has white leather pews and is powered by a 6.0-litre W12 engine with over 400kW and 700Nm, mated to an automatic gearbox.

2. Range Rover Autobiography

The quintessential 4x4 is the Range Rover. Image: Netcarshow

The Range Rover is one of the long-standing British SUVs, and even the late Queen Elizabeth II owned the luxurious 4x4.

Perry's whip uses a V8 4.4-litre engine with a sonorous engine note that provided a deep burble. As a result, it has off-road capabilities, unlike a few other luxury SUVs.

3. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Tyler Perry certainly has a penchant for luxury British whips, including this sleek Rolls-Royce Wraith. Image: Netcarshow

According to Vocal. media, Tyler Perry's Rolls-Royce is worth over $300 000 and has unique features such as LED headlights, keyless entry and start and four-zone climate control.

