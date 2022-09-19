A woman posted a video of an apology left by a person who damaged their car

The person left a sweet 'surprise' in the form of a handwritten note and two bars of chocolate

However, when the person zooms out to show the damage to her car is rather serious

A motorist got a big fright when she returned to her parked car to find it had been badly damaged.

A stranger left a motorist a sweet surprise after admitting to damaging their car. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The only evidence left by the person or persons who were responsible for the act was a handwritten note and two bars of chocolates left under the windscreen wiper.

The video on Twitter by TansuYegen received over five million views.

The woman recording the video explains what took place:

"So, I went to Walmart and found this on my car, saying sorry for the damage on your car, can't afford to fix it, but here's chocolate instead."

The woman zooms out to reveal a significant amount of damage caused by the person or persons who wrote the note and left chocolate.

Many people who watched the video responded on social media, and we've listed some of the best comments:

@AgnesCheesman said:

"Sir, I express my apologies. The rest is left to you to handle."

@neosvy said:

"This would have ruined my day."

@jendracula69 said:

"It's the thought that counts."

@vincentchachere said:

"This feel like some relationships.. don’t know whether to feel sorry or understood."

@Ronontwit said:

"Seems about fair all round."

