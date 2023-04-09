Ayanda Makayi showed off the new Haval H6 GT on Instagram that he bought for his beloved mother

The actor posted a video taken with his mother at the dealership and wrote her a heartfelt message

Celebrities like Lerato Mvelase and Moshe Ndiki reacted to Ayanda's video and praised him for sharing his success with his mother

Ayanda Makayi gifted his mother a brand new Haval H6 GT and posted a video of the moment on social media. Image: @ayandamckayi

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Makayi blessed his mother with a brand-new whip. The Gqeberha actor took to social media to flaunt the lux ride.

Ayanda Makayi gifts his mom a new Haval SUV

The thespian posted a moving video on his Instagram account collecting the Haval H6 GT from the GWM Haval Meyers Motors dealership in Queenstown, Eastern Cape. He thanked his mother in a lengthy caption for her sacrifices in raising him, reported TimesLIVE.

"One of my biggest dreams was to be able to say thank you for your sacrifices and all you’ve done for me. This is just the beginning. I pray God blesses me so I can shower you with more love and gratitude. Enkosi MaRadebe, ina nantsi iHaval H6 GT. Izakuthwala, ithwale, zonke neengxaki zakho."

See Ayanda's Instagram post below:

Mzansi celebs applaud Ayanda Makayi

South African entertainment stars posted messages of congratulations under the clip. A lot of them said the car was a beauty.

@moshendiki said:

"Ah mntase this is beautiful."

kekemphuthi_official wrote:

"Amen, my friend, this is definitely a beautiful blessing, may your pockets never run dry. To God be the glory.❤️"

@lerato_mvelase stated"

"God bless."

@nkosinathisixabayi wrote:

"Well done Mzangwa! Very proud of you."

@drvuyo_mindzown added:

"Ayaz much appreciation for izenzo zakho to you, to your family and to the nation through your impact. I know you still want to impact this nation and beyond. Ungayeki your train has just started."

@vuyisekacawe shared:

"This is so beautiful to witness, many blessings to you."

@nconcodantile stated:

"So amazing! A God of wonders and blessings! Congratulations to you both Aya.❤️"

lulu_qata said:

"That’s a gorgeous beast!"

