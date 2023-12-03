A TikTok video shows a demonstration of a robot dog's agility in a fun way that got online users' attention

The AI Expo performance featuring the robot was done with men who were playing African musical instruments

Online users were thoroughly amused to see what the robot dog could do to the typical African beat from marimba

A TikTok video of a robot dog made people laugh. In the video, the robot put on an entertaining performance.

A Robot dog in a TikTok video danced to marimba and African drums at an AI Expo event in South Africa. Image @nevillengomane

People were amused to see the robot demonstration featuring African musical instruments. Netizens cracked many jokes about the groovy robot.

Robot demonstrates agility through dance

A video on TikTok posted by @nevillengomane shows a robot dog dancing to marimba and African drums.

In the clip the dog showed a sense of rhythm and showed a variety of moves.

Watch the hilarious clip:

Viewers amuused by robot dog

Online users commented that the dog reminded them of an episode of Black Mirror. Others marvelled at the advanced technology.

Philasande Sande Mal said:

"All those who watch Black Mirror gather here."

Loexholoh_21 joked:

"I wanna take this to my village and tell them that it scans witchcraft."

Roadman zerow was amused:

"Imagine seeing it at night."

mbalenhle.zibani added:

"Those are toyitoyi moves right there."

Masonja laughed:

"Million dollar tech made to dance to drums."

B© said:

"Imagine all the coding skills put here."

Dance videos entertain South Africa

Many people always love to see others who can dance. One man went viral for dancing with his dog.

Briefly News previously reported that a man dancing with a dog is a first for many. One man brought his furry best friend to the party, and a video of the moment ended Mzansi.

