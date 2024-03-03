A woman was delighted after making a new purchase at a car dealership, and her reaction to the car went TikTok video

The car saleswoman documented the moment her client set eyes on her amazing big girl purchase and shared it with others on the socials

Online users were touched by the celebratory moment caught on camera, and they were inspired

A young high achiever went viral after celebrating her car purchase. The woman was excited to collect her brand-new whip.

A TikTok video shows a woman getting her Mini Cooper from the dealership. Image: @tshepi_the_sales_lady

The TikTok post by the sales lady received more than 40,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comments in awe of the successful stunner.

Woman celebrates new Mini Cooper

A woman was on top of the world after getting to see her new Mini Cooper that she went to collect at the dealership. In a video by @tshepi_the_sales_lady, she was jumping up and down after seeing that her car was ready.

South Africa amazed by woman

Many people applauded the new car owner, who left them impressed with the whip she chose. TikTok users commented on the video raving about her Mini Cooper. Some admitted they would love the same car.

Akleh Skin said:

"Female Mini owners are such a vibe."

Snowy_0115 commented:

"The way I wanna be a Mini babe. Congratulations."

habibi wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful."

Tebello said:

"Congratulations love it for you beautiful."

Angela added:

"Congratulations sis, God bless."

ronnys_world remarked:

"I wish I could buy my lil sister this car when she finish her matric."

