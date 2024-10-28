BMW fans were treated to a spectacular showcase on the weekend when an unreleased Mercedes-Benz V-Class pulled up to the M-Fest

Crowds were awestruck by the sleek, unknown V-Class, with many people speculating that Mercedes was about to make a big statement

Influencers The Boys South Africa shared a video online that had many fans' tongues wagging

An unrealsed Mercedes-Benz V-CLass pulled up at the BMW M-Fest on the weekend. Images: @theboyssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

BMW fans were in for the surprise of the year at M-Fest when an unreleased Mercedes-Benz V-Class rolled in, escorted by private security, sending shockwaves through the crowd!

At an event dedicated to showcasing BMW's latest and greatest, the stealthy arrival of a vehicle from a competing brand added an unexpected twist to the festivities.

Crowds couldn’t believe their eyes as the sleek, undisclosed V-Class pulled up, hinting at Mercedes’ plans for an ultra-luxurious van designed to make a statement.

The private security detail only heightened the mystery surrounding the vehicle, leaving fans and car enthusiasts speculating wildly about what lies under the hood of this new V-Class.

“What was that doing here?” one stunned attendee exclaimed.

Some speculated it was a covert preview, while others suggested it was Mercedes’ bold move to make waves at BMW’s own event.

Whether by accident or design, the V-Class’s dramatic entrance turned heads, proving that, in the world of luxury cars, the element of surprise can steal the show.

Mzansi reacts to Mercedes-Benz V-Class at M-Fest

In an Instagram post by influencers The Boys South Africa, those attending the event said the Merc V-Class looks unreal. The influencers went around the event asking people how much they think it costs and what their thoughts are about the unreleased model.

@iamrenmakungo said BMW fans are pressed:

"The meltdown on X this has caused...Yoooo. BMW fanatics are pressed..."

@kimashtonayford liked what she saw:

"This car looks unreeeeaaal 🔥"

@count_yuuki commented:

"Dropping that pie was a criminal offence."

@dimphosaal loves The Boys:

"Love your work! Competition for who?? (No pun intended) 😅🔥"

@email_of_god said he can buy four:

"It’s not bad. It's small money. They should put it 8 million, so that I buy one. At this price, I would buy four #inmylalaland❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News