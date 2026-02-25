VW South Africa has unveiled the Polo GTI Edition 20, a special anniversary model celebrating 20 years of local GTI production

The package adds a new Crystal Ice Blue colour, black roof and mirror caps, ‘20’ side decals, and 18-inch alloy wheels

Priced at R605 700 with the Edition 20 package, it marks a stylish milestone for one of SA’s favourite performance hatchbacks

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Volkswagen South Africa has unveiled the Polo GTI Edition 20, a special anniversary model. Image: Volkswagen Website

Source: UGC

Volkswagen South Africa is revving up celebrations with the Polo GTI Edition 20, a special anniversary model marking 20 years of local GTI production.

With a striking new Crystal Ice Blue finish, black accents, and bold ‘20’ decals, this limited-edition hot hatch turns heads while keeping the same turbocharged performance that fans love. It’s a stylish salute to two decades of one of South Africa’s most iconic performance cars.

Top Auto reported that the milestone forms part of a bigger celebration in 2026, as VW marks 30 years of Polo production at Plant Kariega. The Polo has been built there since 1996, in the Eastern Cape, with the high-performance GTI version assembled locally for the past two decades.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What’s new with Edition 20?

The Edition 20 package brings several standout styling upgrades to the Polo GTI. It introduces a new exterior colour, Crystal Ice Blue, paired with a black contrast roof and matching black wing mirror caps. Bold ‘20’ decals run along the sides, and the car rides on 18-inch ‘Faro’ alloy wheels as standard. Together, these touches give the hot hatch a sharper, more exclusive look while celebrating the 20th anniversary.

Performance and pricing

The Edition 20 package costs R19 900. The standard Polo GTI is priced at R585 800, meaning the Edition 20 version comes in at R605 700.VW’s local division also offers a Black Style package for R10 000 for those who prefer a darker aesthetic.

Under the bonnet, the Polo GTI Edition 20 retains its familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing 147 kW of power and 320 N.m of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, enabling the hot hatch to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 238 km/h, according to Volkswagen.

In short, the Edition 20 keeps the performance intact, but adds a celebratory twist to one of South Africa’s most recognisable performance hatchbacks.

VW unveils Polo in 2022

In a related article, Volkswagen’s best-selling Polo received a major update for 2022, combining a refreshed exterior with a host of new standard features. Pricing released for the 85 kW DSG model indicated the price started at R370 000. It came with upgrades like a digital dash, park distance control front and rear, electric folding mirrors, lumbar support for driver and passenger, and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with shift paddles.

The Edition 20 package marks a stylish milestone for one of SA’s favourite performance hatchbacks. Image: Volkswagen website

Source: UGC

Previously, Briefly News reported that Volkswagen introduced the Polo Sedan to South African families looking for a compact, comfortable, and affordable vehicle. The sedan is powered by a single 1.6-litre petrol engine, delivering 81 kW of power and 152 N.m of torque. Starting at R318 300, the Polo Sedan is the only sedan in VW’s local lineup, offering a practical choice for everyday family driving without compromising on reliability.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News