President Cyril Ramaphosa knows better than most that "you are the sum total of the people you surround yourself with". Perhaps that is why his family connections are riddled with famous and wealthy people.

From famed billionaire Patrice Motsepe to multi-talented musician DBN Gogo Briefly News has compiled a list of the president's influential family and how they are related to him.

1. Patrice Mostepe is Ramaphosa's billionaire brother-in-law

Networth: R47.8 billion

The connection between Patrice Motsepe and South Africa's head of state is well-known by many citizens. Motsepe has been Ramaphosa's brother-in-law since 1996, when the president married the billionaire businessman's sister Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

Mostepe is Ramaphosa's wealthiest and most influential relative and became a self-made billionaire in 2008. This earned him the title of the first black African to make it onto the Forbes list, Forbes reported.

The renowned businessman made billions as a mining magnate by starting mining services contracting business in the mid-1990s. In 1997, he bought low-producing gold mine shafts, turned them into cash cows, and later founded South Africa's first black-owned mining company, African Rainbow Minerals. Mostepe diversified in 2016 when he launched African Rainbow Capital; a private equity firm focused on investing in Africa.

Regardless of his riches, Mostepe is, at heart, a man of the people. In 2013 he donated half of his hard-earned billions to charity. The money is managed by the Motsepe foundation and used to improve the standard of living of poor and marginalised South Africans, CNN reported.

2. Dr Tsepo Motsepe is President Ramaphosa's wealthy third wife

Networth: R34.4 million

Dr Tshepo Motsepe may be the first lady of South Africa, but she is a formidable woman in her own right. Dr Motsepe is a highly educated woman with multiple impressive degrees.

The first lady has two Bachelor's degrees, one in medicine and another in surgery, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The doctor also has a Master of Public Health in Maternal Child Health and Aging from the prestigious Harvard School of Public Health. Dr Motsepe has other qualifications in business and entrepreneurship, City Press reported.

Dr Motsepe has enjoyed outstanding success, working as a medical doctor in multiple hospitals, including Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Parirenyatwa Hospital in Zimbabwe.

Like her brother Dr Motsepe has a big heart and is a patron of the South African Civil Society for Women's, Adolescents' and Children's Health.

Though Dr Motsepe and the president have been married for over 25 years, she is not Ramaphosa's first wife. The president was married twice before but found his soulmate when he met Dr Motsepe.

3. Bridgette Mostepe-Radebe is the president's billionaire sister-in-law

Networth: R1 billion

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe is Dr Mostepe's sister, making her the president's sister-in-law. But beyond being related to the head honcho in charge through marriage, Mostepe-Radebe is also the wealthiest black woman in South Africa.

The renowned entrepreneur is a true pioneer and was the first black woman to get her feet wet in the hard rock mining industry in 1980. A true rebel Motsepe-Radebe defied oppressive apartheid legislation when she began working in the mining sector.

According to IOL, Motsepe-Radebe had humble beginnings and got her start by managing individual mine shaft operations. She s founded Mmakau Mining in 1980 and began producing platinum, gold and chrome.

Motsepe-Radebe is also the president of the South African Development Association and a member of the New Africa Mining Fund. The wildly successful entrepreneur is married to the former Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Jeff Radebe.

4. Close friend and comrade Jeff Radebe is Ramaphosa's brother-in-law through marraige

Net worth: Between R1.7 million - R17.1 million

Jeff Radebe is a bona fide anti-apartheid stalwart and renowned South African politician who has worn many hats throughout his political career.

The struggle movement ignited Radebe's political ambitions when he became a student activist in the African National Congress (ANC) in 1976. The activist was exiled and lived in Mozambique and Tanzania but was arrested in 1986 after a botched ANC mission.

According to South African History Online, Radebe was convicted of treason under the Terrorism Act and sentenced to ten years to be served in Robben Island.

After the first democratic election in 1994, Radebe became the Minister of Public Works under the new democratic government until 1999. From 2004-2009, Radebe served as the Minister of Tourism and was later appointed Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development 2009.

From 2014-2018 the politician changed pace and took on the position of Minister in the Presidency until President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed him the Minister of Energy in 2018. Radebe stayed in that position until May 2019. Radebe's resume reads like a novel.

The former Minister recently made a bid for the ANC deputy president position ahead of the party's national elective conference but did not garner enough nominations to contest in December, The Citizen reported.

5. DBN Gogo, AKA Mandisa Radebe, is Ramaphosa's multi-talented niece through marraige

Net worth: R50 million

This is one relation that may shock citizens. Wildly popular musician, producer and DJ DBN Gogo is President Cyril Ramaphosa's niece by marriage. The DJ's real name is Mandisa Radebe, the daughter of Jeff Radebe and Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker, renowned for taking Amapiano global, caused a buzz when she headlined the final day of the second weekend of Coachella On April 24, 2022, TimeLIVE reported.

