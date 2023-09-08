A brand campaign on Briefly News got North-West University (NWU) 572 514 impressions. The average click-through rate (CTR) was 0.35% for this four-month campaign.

Musa Zanempi, the brand specialist for NWU, said:

"Our experience working with Briefly News has been nothing short of outstanding.

“We have run several marketing campaigns with them, and each one has been a success. The platform is perfectly suited to our target audience and the way they write news and publish stories is exactly what our stakeholders are interested in."

About North-West University

NWU prides itself on being a unified, integrated and multi-campus university, fostering equity, redress and globally competitive teaching and research across all three of its campuses.

The university’s dedication expands beyond conventional academia as it intertwines its core teaching-learning and research activities with community engagement and innovation across its eight faculties, serving distance and contact students.

Formats that were used for this brand campaign

Briefly News has a great portfolio of advertising formats. Every brand has the opportunity to find formats that will perform well for their target audience.

For the brand campaign with NWU, our team advised the client to use simple yet powerful and highly visible formats: leaderboard and intext.

A leaderboard advert is placed at the top of an article and the top of the homepage. An intext advertisement is located inside an article. Both these placements are a great way to capture a reader’s attention when they engage with the content.

North-West University used the leaderboard and intext advertising formats for its brand campaign.

What was done to achieve the goal?

NWU chose these formats according to its campaign goal: brand awareness and traffic generation on the landing page. The adverts sent readers to the applications page on the university’s website.

The campaign was also constantly monitored and optimised to achieve better results. On the technical side, Briefly News’ experienced AdOps team helped to match NWU’s offer with our audience’s interests.

Briefly News’ experienced team can create marketing strategies to suit each client

