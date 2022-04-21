In the wake of the KwaZulu-Natal floods, there have been claims made by the leader of Black First Land First, Andile Mngxitma who stated that a technology called HAARP has the ability to change and control the weather.

Andile Mngxitma, the leader of the Black First Land First, an unregistered political organisation, made a startling claim about technology that can allegedly control the weather on social media.

The technology in question is called High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) and Mngxitma claims that it is a weapon of mass destruction.

Mngxitma's tweet stated:

According to AfricaCheck, Mngxitma wrote the tweet in reaction to the recent floods that devastated the KwaZulu-Natal province where more than 400 people were killed and many people left displaced due to the sheer destruction caused by the floods.

What is HAARP?

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks website, HAARP is a technology that studies the ionosphere using the world’s most capable high-power, high frequency (HF) transmitter.

The purpose of HAARP research is to conduct a fundamental study of the physical processes at work in the thermosphere and ionosphere, the uppermost parts of our atmosphere.

HAARP uses high-frequency radio waves to send radio waves into the ionosphere. The waves are partially absorbed by the ionosphere, which causes its electrons to speed up and momentarily heat up.

This helps scientists mimic natural phenomena that are usually hard to study because of how quickly they occur and disappear such as the Northern Lights.

Controversy surrounding HAARP

The technology has been subject to many conspiracy theories with some people like Mngxitma believing that it can be used to control the weather, control people's minds and even start an earthquake.

AfricaCheck reports that the technology does not have the ability to control the weather and HAARP's small heating effect is not enough to do so. The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Robert McCoy says the HAARP produces a small amount of radio waves within a year and the entire world transmits way more than it does.

"The amount of high-frequency energy coming from amateur radio operators around the world almost certainly exceeds transmissions from HAARP,” says McCoy.

