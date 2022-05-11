Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen decided to visit the war-torn country Ukraine on what he called a fact-finding trip

Steenhuisen says there are two main reasons for his visit which include seeing the damage caused to Ukraine by Russian troops

Briefly News received exclusive photographs from the DA leader's trip as well as his six-day itinerary

LVIV - John Steenhusien, the leader of the Democratic Alliance recently went on a six-day fact-finding mission to Ukraine to see the damage caused by Russian troops since the invasion a few months ago.

Steenhuisen has also explained that his visit to Ukraine was important because the war has direct economic effects on South Africa. The DA leader's excursion began on 1 May and ended on 7 May with his return to Cape Town.

John Steenhuisen has returned to South Africa after a six-day trip to Ukraine. Images: Supplied

In a media briefing, Steenhuisen says he went to Ukraine for two reasons, one was to see for himself the impact of the war and the second was to represent South Africa.

"I wanted to see for myself what was happening there. I wanted to hear the accounts first-hand, from the people living through this nightmare.

"I didn’t want to have to rely on a filtered, sanitised version of events, and I didn’t want to have any doubts over the accuracy or truthfulness of what we’re seeing on TV," said Steenhusien.

Briefly News received exclusive photographs from Steenhusien's excursion. We have put together a few of these photographs that also show who the DA leader had the opportunity to meet while he was in Ukraine.

John Steenhusien Ukrainian city of Lviv

On the first day of the trip, Steenhuisen met up with the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi at the Rynok Square. He later went to meet with the Governor of Lviv Regional State Administration, Maksym Kozytskyy.

At the end of the day, Steenhusien met up with Pavlo Sheremeta, a Governor of Lviv Regional State Administration.

John Steenhusien started his six-day Ukraine trip in Lviv. Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

John Steenhusien visits Ukraine's capital Kyiv for three days

On the second day of his trip, Steenhuisen made his way to the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv where he met up with a number of political figures. On 2 May, Steenhuisen visited the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center and also had a radio interview

On 3 May, Steenhuisen visited cities Bucha, Irpin and Gostomel. He also visited the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv before meeting up with Olexandr Feldman MP, Co-head of the Inter-Parliamentary Relations Group of the Parliament of Ukraine and South Africa.

Exclusive: A look into John Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit, where he went, who he met

DA leader John Steenhuisen recently visited war-torn Ukraine on a fact-finding mission following Russia's invasion. Image: Supplied

John Steenhuisen, DA leader visit Ukraine following the invasion of Russia. Image: Supplied

John Steenhuisen in front of a pharmacy that was destroyed as a result of the war on Ukraine. The sign reads: "Pharmacy of your homeland". Image: Supplied

On the last day in Kyiv, Steenhusien met with Oleksii Ryabchyn, a Ukrainian politician, scientist and journalist. The DA leader also had meetings set up with Oleksandr Merezhko before having lunch with Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, The Chair of the Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU and former Deputy Prime minister for European and EuroAtlantic integration of Ukraine.

Steenhusien also meet up with the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

John Steenhusien had the opportunity to meet with Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko(left). Image: Supplied

Steenhusien also later met with Zhan Beleniuk, Tokyo Olympic gold champion and politician. Beleniuk was also the first black member of the Ukrainian Parliament when he joined in 2019.

John Steenhusien met up with Zhan Beleniuk in Kyiv. Image: Supplied

