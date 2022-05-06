EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court for their common assault case

The two are charged with assaulting a police officer during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018

The state's final witness is also expected to appear in court on Friday 6 May

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema and the party’s member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are appearing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday 6 May for their common assault case.

The final state witness is also expected to appear in court. Malema and Ndlozi are charged with the assault of a police officer Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter during the funeral proceedings of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

EFF's Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appear in Randburg magistrate’s court for common assault. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Despite the incident being captured on CCTV, the pair have pleaded not guilty to the charges. State witness, Staff Sergeant Gilbert Maphisa, took the stand when the trial resumed last month. According to TimesLIVE, Maphisa was located outside the Fourways Memorial Park Cemetery and had been tasked with directing traffic during the funeral.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the case was postponed last month for the final state witness to be called.

Venter claimed that the EFF members assaulted him while he was still standing in front of their vehicle, IOL reported. Malema allegedly insisted on parking his car in the cemetery, which was not allowed.

Social media dived

South Africans have raised questions about the length of the case and have mixed views surrounding its outcome:

Khumalo Samson said:

“Common assault case that takes 5 years you really wasting our time and don't think you will find Malema guilty because you’ll see what the EFF is made of.”

Nicholas Setshedi wrote:

“Justice delayed is justice denied. A simple assault common case should not take four years to get the State's case close before hearing the defence case this sets a very dangerous precedent that Justice is for the rich. No ordinary South African can afford to pay a lawyer to deal with a case that runs for four years let alone take days off work to attend to it. The Constitutional Right to a speedy trial and a fair trial are being trampled here.”

Linda Andrew Stark commented:

“Another waste of money that is paid to the judges and their friends. Stop paying these clowns to take their cloaks and give them a proper job to do maybe they can start by fixing potholes in the roads.”

Winston Lackey added:

“Ban them from Parliament.”

