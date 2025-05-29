How Finance and HR Can Work Together in the Modern Business Environment

In today’s volatile and complex business landscape, the traditional boundaries between departments are increasingly being replaced by integrated, cross-functional collaboration. Nowhere is this more critical than in the relationship between Finance and Human Resources (HR).

Mandisi Dube holds a B.Com Honours in Financial Management and is a certified Reward Administrator (SARA). He currently serves as a Client Executive at 21st Century. Jaén Beelders holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Psychology (MComm) and is the Executive Director of 21st Century Analytics.

While these two functions have historically operated in parallel, the modern business environment demands that they work together, not just to ensure compliance and manage budgets, but to drive strategic growth through people.

Analytics serves as the ideal bridge between Finance and HR. Image: Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

HR Manages the Most Valuable Asset: People

People are a company's most valuable and costly asset. From talent acquisition and workforce planning to leadership development and organisational culture, HR oversees the drivers of long-term business sustainability. Yet, without a strong partnership with Finance, the value of this asset is often under-recognised or poorly leveraged.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Finance holds the key to strategic planning, capital allocation, and return on investment — all of which are directly influenced by workforce dynamics. HR, on the other hand, holds insight into employee performance, engagement, and future workforce needs. When HR and Finance align, the result is a powerful synergy that enables organisations to invest in people strategies that deliver measurable business returns.

Overcoming the “Cost Centre” Stigma

Despite the growing recognition of HR’s importance, the function is still too often viewed as a cost centre rather than a strategic enabler. This perception stems largely from a communication gap: HR professionals tend to speak in terms of engagement, culture, and development, while Finance is focused on efficiency, cost, and value.

This misalignment in language and priorities can result in missed opportunities to justify investment in people initiatives, and HR may struggle to secure buy-in for critical programmes. For HR to shift this perception, it must begin to "speak finance" — articulating its initiatives in terms of measurable outcomes, business value, and return on investment.

Bridging the Gap with Analytics

Analytics serves as the ideal bridge between Finance and HR. By applying a data-driven lens to people strategy, HR can translate qualitative outcomes into quantitative insights that resonate with Finance leaders.

The convergence of HR and Finance is not merely a nice-to-have — it is a strategic necessity. Image: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

Key steps in this transformation include:

Developing Workforce Metrics that Matter: Linking people data to business outcomes, such as productivity, turnover costs, and revenue per employee, allows HR to show how human capital investments impact the bottom line.

Forecasting with Precision: By partnering with Finance on workforce planning models, HR can project the financial implications of recruitment strategies, skills gaps, or succession risks.

Enabling Scenario Analysis: Using predictive analytics, HR can demonstrate the long-term financial impact of interventions such as leadership development, diversity and inclusion programmes, or employee wellbeing initiatives.

Aligning Reporting Frameworks: Harmonising people dashboards with financial reporting structures helps leadership view talent as a key component of business performance, not an isolated HR concern.

Conclusion

The convergence of HR and Finance is not merely a nice-to-have — it is a strategic necessity. In the modern business environment, where agility and resilience are paramount, organisations that foster collaboration between these functions will be better positioned to unlock the full potential of their workforce. With the right analytics, HR can evolve from a support function to a strategic powerhouse — and, in doing so, secure its seat at the table where key financial decisions are made.

3 Other finance-related stories

Briefly News also reported that the South African government spends R1.21 billion a day to service its growing debt, the Finance Minister announced.

South African billionaires regularly feature on billionaires' lists like Forbes' List of Billionaires and Richest Africans and Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana gave citizens advice about how to use their money wisely ahead of the new retirement system.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Briefly News.

Source: Briefly News